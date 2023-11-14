Low-Power 1.8V, 2.5Gbps, Two Data Lane ReDriver from Diodes Incorporated Supports MIPI D-PHY 1.2 Protocols

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Diodes Incorporated (Diodes) (Nasdaq: DIOD) today releases a low-power, high-performance MIPI® D-PHY 1.2 compliant signal ReDriver™. The PI2MEQX2503 regenerates signals transmitted at data rates up to 2.5Gbps from cameras to displays in various applications, including laptops, tablets, mobile phones, Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices, commercial displays, augmented reality headsets, drones, and robots.





Featuring a dual-data-lane equalizer and a single clock lane, the PI2MEQX2503 compensates for PCB, connector, cable, and switching-related losses. This ReDriver enables optimum electrical performance from a CSI2 source to a DSI sink. It operates at up to 2.5Gbps to comply with the MIPI D-PHY 1.2 specification for camera images with increasing numbers of pixels.

The 120mW active-mode power consumption of the PI2MEQX2503 is more power efficient compared to a ReTimer. In addition, its low-power (5mW), ultra-low-power (2mW), and shutdown (0.2mW) modes of operation offer further power savings, helping to extend battery life. Other features like programmable receiver equalization, output swing, and pre-emphasis compensate for channel loss with low latency over longer-length traces while minimizing power consumption.

For added robustness, the PI2MEQX2503 supports a -40°C to +85°C operating temperature range for industrial applications. This space-saving ReDriver is provided in a very small X1QFN-24 (XEA24) package measuring only 2mm x 4mm.

The PI2MEQX2503 is available at $0.63 in 3,500 piece quantities.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer electronics, and communications markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 32 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.diodes.com.

