Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy Enrollment Open for 2024-2025 School Year

LAVCA is dedicated to seeing Louisiana students succeed through their individualized learning curriculum, dedicated teachers, hands-on learning and personalized support to meet families where they are. Equipped with in-person events and activities, field trips, and clubs, LAVCA staff work tirelessly to see students thrive in an environment catered to them.

Support is offered through a connected team of school leaders, teachers, and academic coaches who offer individual care and community resources for students and families. With opportunities to earn Industry Based Credentials in high demand career fields such as Customer Service and Sales, Business Management, Entrepreneurship and more, students can begin career preparation and training prior to graduation. Online education through LAVCA is accessible anytime, from anywhere there is an internet connection, truly working for the students to fit their unique schedules.

“Our dream is to inspire students to reach their highest potential. Through academic teaching and support that focuses on the student, we hope to raise future leaders whose education works with them to achieve their unique goals,” said LAVCA Executive Director, Danielle Scott. “Our school is designed with a built-in accountability framework, and we look forward to the opportunity to continue serving students that are pursuing their passions.”

LAVCA curriculum is powered by Stride, Inc., an education leader with more than 20 years of experience delivering online education to students nationwide. Stride has worked with schools and districts across all 50 states to help develop local solutions to meet personalized online and blended learning goals.

For more information on open enrollment, visit LAVCA.

About Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy:

Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy (LAVCA) is a full-time online public school program that serves students in grades K through 12. LAVCA is available tuition-free to Louisiana students through a partnership between Stride, Inc., the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs, and Community School for Apprenticeship Learning Inc. (CSAL). Founded in 1997, CSAL is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to provide students with real-world experiences by giving them access to alternative forms of instruction. For more information about LAVCA, visit lavca.k12.com.

