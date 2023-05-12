Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy Celebrates Class of 2023 with Two Commencement Ceremonies

BATON ROUGE, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The students of Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy (LAVCA), an online public school serving students grades K-12 throughout the state since 2011, will soon move forward to begin the rest of their lives. LAVCA will celebrate its graduates in person with a commencement ceremony on May 15 at 11AM. The virtual ceremony will take place on May 19 at 10AM. RSVP for the virtual ceremony here.

“As parents and educators, we often worry if we made the right decisions for our kids’ academics. But, with days like graduation, when we are celebrating the accomplishments of our students, we know that our students are thriving,” said Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy Head of School Danielle Scott. “We’re so happy they made it to this point and look forward to seeing what they do next.”

Collectively, the LAVCA’s class of 2023 – which includes more than 100 graduates and approximately 40 students who will graduate with a cumulative GPA above 3.5 – reports it has been accepted to trade schools, colleges, and universities across the country as well as several branches of the military. Many students are also headed straight into the workforce or continue at positions that they have held throughout high school. Collectively, the Class of 2023 reports having been awarded nearly $614,380 worth of college scholarships.

Jonathan Smith is LAVCA’s 2023 valedictorian and plans to attend Louisiana State University – Rodger Hadfield Ogden Honors College to get his bachelor’s degree in mathematics after graduation. Rachel McCullin is the class salutatorian and will attend Louisiana State University to pursue a degree in biological studies.

Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy’s graduates have crossed the finish line of graduation and are prepared for their next adventure in life.

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

LAVCA’s students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers. LAVCA offers a blend of learning elements to accommodate multiple learning styles and maximize both the quality of the lesson and the way it is delivered.

Louisiana Virtual Academy invites all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration. Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy 2023 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: May 15 at 11AM, Virtual Ceremony: May 19 at 10AM

WHERE: Greater King David – 222 Blount Rd Baton Rouge, LA

About Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy

Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy (LAVCA) is a tuition-free online public charter school available to Louisiana students in grades K–12 through an agreement between Stride, Inc. and Community School for Apprenticeship Learning Inc. (CSAL). As part of the Louisiana public school system, LAVCA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about LAVCA, visit lavca.k12.com.

