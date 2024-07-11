Louise Pentland to Join Roku as SVP and General Counsel

Stephen Kay to retire after a decade leading company’s legal team

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) announced today that Louise Pentland will join the company as Senior Vice President and General Counsel, effective July 23. Pentland will report to Anthony Wood, Founder and CEO, and will succeed current SVP and General Counsel Stephen Kay, who is retiring in November.









Pentland joins Roku from The Walt Disney Company, where she has been Executive Vice President and Chief Counsel for Disney Experiences and Products. In this role, she oversees all legal and regulatory matters for the segment’s businesses, which include its global theme park destinations, cruise operations, global consumer products operations, and e-commerce platform.

Kay is stepping down after more than 10 years at Roku. During his tenure, he has been a valuable member of Roku’s senior management team and has played a key role in many of the company’s most significant milestones, including Roku’s successful initial public offering in 2017. Kay will work closely with Pentland to ensure a smooth transition.

“We are delighted to welcome Louise to Roku’s executive team,” said Wood. “Her extensive expertise in legal affairs, government relations, and corporate governance will be invaluable as we advance our mission to transform how the world watches TV and connect and enhance the entire TV ecosystem. Meanwhile, we thank Steve for his many important contributions to the company’s success and wish him the very best as he prepares for his well-deserved retirement.”

“I’m thrilled to join Roku during such an exciting period and feel privileged to be part of a company at the forefront of the streaming revolution,” said Pentland. “Roku has always been a leader and innovator in smart TV, and I’m eager to contribute to the company’s ambitious future goals in this new role.”

Prior to Disney, Pentland served as Executive Vice President, Chief Business Affairs and Legal Officer for PayPal and Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Nokia Corporation. She continues to serve as a non-executive director at Experian PLC, Hitachi Ltd., and Pacific Life. Pentland holds both an undergraduate degree in law and a postgraduate diploma in legal practice from Northumbria University, Newcastle upon Tyne. She is licensed to practice law in the U.S., England, Wales, and Europe.

