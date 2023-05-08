Lost & Found Industry Leader ‘Reunitus’ Announces Senior Leadership Appointments to Support Continued Growth

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Building upon more than 50 years of innovation, Reunitus™ continues to expand its unparalleled comprehensive and trusted lost and found solutions throughout the transportation, hospitality, and entertainment industries. To support this growth, the company is investing in the hiring and development of key leaders.





Ricardo Lopez has been hired as the company’s new Chief Growth Officer.

Lopez brings 25 years of experience in delivering superior performance through new business expansion in the hotel and airline industries. A seasoned leader, Lopez has served executive roles with IHG Hotels and Resorts, and Taca/Avianca Airlines.

Lopez will be charged with advancing Reunitus’ leadership in all aspects of lost item resolution, overseeing the company’s new Partner Center of Excellence, and leading the company’s strategic growth initiatives.

Bryan Owens, CEO of Reunitus, says, “Ricardo is a proven transformational leader in both medium and large-sized companies. He is an entrepreneur at heart and is passionate about values-based cultures, making him an ideal fit for our enterprise.”

Mindi Cooke has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Business Development. Mindi has spear-headed Reunitus’ significant growth across multiple industries during the last three years.

Cooke has a long track record of success in previously held senior roles with Randa Accessories, Global Brands Group, Martha Stewart Omnimedia, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Owens stated, “Mindi is an outstanding growth leader. Mindi and Ricardo will make a powerful team. I’m excited about the growth and opportunities that lie ahead.”

“What began five decades ago as a unique salvage solution for unclaimed airline bags is now one of the most trusted lost item resolution companies in the world,” added Owens. As we leverage our deep knowledge base, entrepreneurial cutting-edge solutions and unmatched performance, I believe Reunitus is poised for continued success in our mission to turn every lost item into a win for our partners.”

To learn more about Reunitus, visit reunitus.com.

About Reunitus

Working with the world’s leading transportation, hospitality, and entertainment businesses, Reunitus™ combines industry-leading technology and managed services built upon decades of innovation to reunite lost items with their owners, with unsurpassed speed and ease. The only end-to-end solution in the industry, Reunitus™ strives to make every loss a win for companies and their customers, through the industry’s highest lost item return rates, superior customer service, unparalleled left-over items monetization and a world-wide system of charitable giving. The Reunitus™ portfolio includes NetTracer®, Reunitus Lost & Found Software, Reunitus Managed Services, Unclaimed Baggage® and Reclaimed for Good® Foundation. For more information, visit reunitus.com.

