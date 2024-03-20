Los Angeles Rams Select Shift4 to Power Payments for Ticket Sales

Shift4’s end-to-end payment solution will power the Rams’ ticketing transactions for a seamless fan experience.









LOS ANGELES & CENTER VALLEY, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$FOUR—Shift4 (NYSE:FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, has announced that they have been selected by the Los Angeles Rams to power the NFL team’s ticket sales through its integration with Ticketmaster.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shift4 to the Rams family,” said Dan August, Los Angeles Rams EVP of Consumer Revenue and Strategy. “As we continue to focus on delivering a best-in-class experience for our fans, integrating their industry-leading technology into our systems will help us ensure safe and seamless payments for our Season Ticket Members.”

“We’re very excited to partner with the Rams to give their fans a best-in-class ticket buying experience.” said Anthony Perez, Shift4’s SVP of New Verticals. “Shift4’s end-to-end commerce solution helps professional sports teams and venues deliver a seamless transaction experience for their fans.”

Shift4’s integrated commerce solutions are used by every major professional sports league as well as colleges, entertainment venues, and many other business verticals — transforming the way fans and guests shop, order, and pay. To learn more, visit shift4.com/sports-entertainment.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

About Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams – Los Angeles’ original professional sports team and Super Bowl LVI Champions – stand as one of the oldest franchises in the National Football League and since its founding in 1937, have garnered four World Championships and sent 30 of its members to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a professional sports team, the organization is committed to be a valuable civic partner and serving the greater Los Angeles area 365 days a year. The Rams play their home games at SoFi Stadium, which is located at Hollywood Park, a 298-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, CA.

