Lori Pagnozzi Joins Valor PayTech as the New VP of POS Integrations

JERICHO, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Valor PayTech, a leading innovator in the payment technology industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Lori Pagnozzi as the new Vice President of Point of Sale (POS) Integrations. Lori is an accomplished leader with rich experience spanning over two decades in the payments and fintech industries.





Lori joins the Valor PayTech executive team with a stellar reputation for her strategic focus on enhancing the client’s journey. Her passion for developing innovative, customer-centric solutions has consistently driven significant growth and customer loyalty within her previous roles.

A strategic thinker with a knack for building outstanding cross-functional teams, Lori has a celebrated history of launching and scaling high-impact products, leading to notable revenue and market share increases. Her arrival aligns with Valor PayTech’s mission to revolutionize the payments ecosystem and deliver cohesive, secure experiences across ISVs, ISOs, merchants, and consumer touchpoints.

Lori’s appointment signifies an exciting time for Valor PayTech, where her vision and leadership will foster a culture of innovation. She is well-known for her dedication to creating memorable, positive experiences for clients and partners, further strengthening Valor PayTech’s commitment to excellence.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Lori Pagnozzi to the Valor PayTech team. Lori’s appointment as the Vice President of POS Integrations is a win for us and the entire payment technology ecosystem. With her unparalleled expertise and visionary leadership, we are confident that she will drive Valor PayTech to new horizons, enhancing how we serve our clients and innovate within the industry,” said Eric Bernstein, CEO of Valor PayTech.

Valor PayTech cordially invites members of the fintech community and all interested parties to meet Lori Pagnozzi at the ETA Transact Conference in booth 1235. Don’t miss the opportunity to connect with a visionary who is set to empower progress in payment integrations.

Interested individuals can schedule a meeting with Lori at the upcoming event by visiting the events page at https://valorpaytech.com/eta-2024/.

About Valor PayTech

Valor PayTech is a rapidly-growing fintech provider of end-to-end, processor-agnostic omnichannel commerce solutions. The company equips reseller partners and their merchants with comprehensive, cutting-edge tools and flexibility to succeed in today’s rapidly changing business environment. Experience the future of payments. For more information, visit valorpaytech.com.

