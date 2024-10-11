LoopMe Launches AI-Powered Media Scoring Tool Brand Outcome Scores

First-of-its-kind solution shown to increase brand awareness by over 50% across mobile video, CTV, and display ads

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LoopMe, a leading technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve brand advertising performance, has announced the launch of Brand Outcome Scores (BOS), a first-of-its-kind AI-powered media scoring tool. This new solution provides advertisers with predictive scoring for their ad buys at both the programmatic bid-request and impression level.





With the fragmentation of the media system making cross-platform measurement increasingly complex, LoopMe’s BOS provides marketers with a clear view of the impressions that drive brand awareness, consideration, and purchase intent. Harnessing contextual, geographic, and temporal-based machine learning models for its predictions, BOS allows marketers to drive superior results without the need for cookies or other user identifiers.

Advertisers will be able to utilise BOS across mobile video, CTV, and display ads. Unscored ad requests are sent to the LoopMe platform, then the brand outcomes engine scores the bid request opportunities for their likelihood to drive brand awareness, consideration, or purchase intent. The scored bid requests are then filtered to meet campaign goals and sent to an advertiser’s DSP.

BOS has global capability, but will initially be deployed in the US and UK markets. LoopMe has submitted two patents for the BOS solution, with Yuliia Loktionova, Director of Data Science at LoopMe, as lead inventor.

“The Brand Outcome Scores solution has one core goal in mind: ​​to ensure that brands only buy the ad requests that matter,” said Yuliia Loktionova, Director of Data Science at LoopMe. “This first-of-its-kind solution has the potential to truly revolutionise how marketers plan and execute their campaigns across mobile video, CTV, and display ads. Our PurchaseLoop platform has already proven the effectiveness of our unique AI training data sets and we believe BOS will build upon that success.”

About LoopMe

LoopMe is a technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve brand advertising performance and outcomes. LoopMe was the first to apply AI to brand advertising and its Intelligent Marketplace, finding solutions to industry challenges that haven’t previously been solved. With consumer insights and AI at its core, LoopMe makes brand advertising better, outperforming industry benchmarks for leading global brands. Our vision is to change advertising for the better, by building technology that will redefine brand advertising. LoopMe was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in the UK, with global offices across New York, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Dnipro, Krakow and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.loopme.com.

