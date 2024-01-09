Home Business Wire LoopFX to be integrated into FactSet’s Portware trading platform
LONDON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#foreignexchange–LoopFX and FactSet, a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, today announce plans to integrate LoopFX into FactSet’s Foreign Exchange execution management system, Portware, in early 2024.


Renowned for its market-leading data, analytics, and innovative technology solutions, FactSet will embed LoopFX’s ground-breaking ‘Peer-To-Bank’ matching engine technology into Portware, providing FactSet’s clients easy access within their existing workflows directly on their trading screen.

LoopFX serves both the buy-side and sell-side by sourcing large block liquidity in a dark pool, eliminating information leakage. Matching asset managers and banks at an independent market mid-rate, LoopFX reduces trading costs and improves execution processes for large FX trades in excess of $10m.

FactSet’s Portware Platform is an advanced multi-asset Execution Management System (EMS) used by leading buy-side traders worldwide. Portware enables traders to analyze, communicate, and execute orders with diverse market participants and liquidity destinations through highly efficient, customized, and automated workflows.

“We are pleased to announce the integration of LoopFX into FactSet’s Portware Platform,” said Chris Matsko, Head of Foreign Exchange Trading Services at FactSet. “This announcement showcases FactSet’s dedication to enhancing our products by working with innovative solutions that provide the best possible outcomes to our valued clients.”

Blair Hawthorne, Founder and CEO of LoopFX, says, “We are delighted to partner with another global award-winning FX industry-leading platform. Portware is a trusted hub for some of the world’s largest asset managers whose clients now have direct access to LoopFX functionality within their preferred workflows.”

About LoopFX

LoopFX is the venue for large spot FX trades, centralising Peer-To-Peer matching with bank interest, in a model called Peer-To-Bank.

LoopFX is backed by some of the market’s most experienced trading and FX executives and entrepreneurs, including John Sievwright, Martin Gilbert, Ivan Ritossa, Oliver Jerome, Mike Soutar, and Tim Ewington. The management team is led by Blair Hawthorne, Tim Johnson, and John Vause, who are highly experienced in the FX markets across major institutions, including abrdn, CME, 360T, American Express, and State Street.

LoopFX is a registered trademark of Buyside Trading Solutions Limited, a UK registered company, and its subsidiaries. For more information visit www.theloopfx.com or contact: info@theloopfx.com

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) helps the financial community to see more, think bigger, and work better. Our digital platform and enterprise solutions deliver financial data, analytics, and open technology to nearly 8,000 global clients, including almost 190,000 individual users. Clients across the buy-side and sell-side as well as wealth managers, private equity firms, and corporations achieve more every day with our comprehensive and connected content, flexible next-generation workflow solutions, and client-centric specialized support. As a member of the S&P 500, we are committed to sustainable growth and have been recognized amongst the Best Places to Work in 2023 by Glassdoor as a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award winner. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Eterna Partners for LoopFX

eternapartners@loopfx.com
Serra Balls: +44 7775 763018

