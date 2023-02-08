Loop Media to Ring Opening Bell at New York Stock Exchange on February 9, 2023

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media” or “Loop”) (NYSE: LPTV), a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers, announced today that Jon Niermann, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Loop Media, along with the rest of the executive team will be ringing the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, February 9.

“ It is an honor, and we are excited, to ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange in celebration of our recent listing,” said Jon Niermann. “ We are at a pivotal moment for companies, as they face tough decisions on how and where to spend their ad dollars to reach the widest audience. With the DOOH advertising market expected to reach $58.67B globally, by 2031, and video streaming for businesses a growing area within the space, we are well positioned to lead the industry and help brands reach their customers at the point of sale.”

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”) (NYSE: LPTV) is a leading digital out of home (DOOH) TV and digital signage platform optimized for businesses, streaming more than 200 free music videos, news, sports and entertainment channels. Through its proprietary “Loop Player” for businesses, Loop Media is a leading company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos directly to venues out-of-home (“OOH”).

Loop Media’s digital video content reaches millions of consumers in OOH locations including bars/restaurants, office buildings, retail businesses, college campuses, airports and on free ad-supported TV platforms like Roku and at local gas stations on GSTV terminals and in 400,000 hotel rooms in over 1300 hotels in the United States.

Loop is fueled by one of the largest and most important libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers and live performances. Loop Media’s non-music channels cover a multitude of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos and more. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, integrated marketing and branded content from free-ad-supported-television (“FAST”) and from subscription offerings.

To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

Safe Harbor Statement and Disclaimer

This news release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, Loop Media’s ability to compete in the highly competitive markets in which it operates, statements regarding Loop Media’s ability to develop talent and attract future talent, the success of strategic actions Loop Media is taking, and the impact of strategic transactions. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including “will,” “may,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimate,” “should,” and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Loop Media believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Loop Media takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Loop Media. Loop Media’s SEC filings are available at www.sec.gov.

