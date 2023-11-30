Loop Media Rings in the Holiday Season with 10 Exclusive, Human-Curated Music Video Channels

New music video channels for businesses will make this holiday season unforgettable

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop®”) (NYSE American: LPTV), a leading multi-channel streaming platform that provides human-curated music video, sports, news, entertainment channels, and digital signage for businesses, proudly announces 10 holiday channels on Loop® TV. These meticulously human-curated channels, created thoughtfully by members of the Loop® team rather than artificial intelligence, showcase festive videos designed to fill any business with a joyful and celebratory mood this holiday season.









Loop Media boasts a vast network of screens across North America. Recognizing the significance of the holiday season for businesses, Loop® TV embraces the festive spirit by offering 10 specialized Holiday channels. These channels are designed to not only meet but surpass the unique requirements of diverse environments, ensuring a joyous and engaging experience for all.

“Loop® TV’s music channels cater to every business need,” said Darcy Fulmer, Senior Vice President, and Head of Music at Loop Media. “From classic favorites to the latest releases by top artists, our holiday channels are family-friendly, and are designed to ensure customers have a joyful and positive experience.”

Loop® TV has curated the following Holiday channels:

Holiday Super Channel – Loop® TV’s Holiday Super Channel features an uninterrupted celebration of 100 of the greatest holiday hits. This non-stop celebration will keep your spirits high throughout the season.

Holiday Channels (by genre) – Loop® TV’s genre-specific holiday channels, including Classical, Country, Latin, Pop, R&B, and Rock, allow you to tailor your holiday vibes to your unique tastes with diverse modern classics that ensure you get the sounds you love. Holiday Classics – Loop® TV’s Holiday Classics channel delivers the nostalgia and warmth of cherished seasonal melodies with timeless holiday hits.

Holiday Yule Log – Loop® TV’s Holiday Yule Log channel gives off a cozy, fireside ambiance with a collection of Yule log videos paired with festive music that will help you create a warm and inviting holiday atmosphere.

Inspirational Holiday – Loop® TV’s Inspirational Holiday channel is filled with uplifting religious music that will bring peace and reflection to your celebrations.

About Loop Media, Inc.

Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop®”) (NYSE American: LPTV) is a leading connected television (CTV) / digital out-of-home (DOOH) TV and digital signage platform optimized for businesses, providing music videos, news, sports, and entertainment channels through its Loop® TV service. Loop Media is the leading company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos to businesses through its proprietary Loop® Player.

Loop® TV’s digital video content reaches millions of viewers in DOOH / CTV locations including bars/restaurants, office buildings, retail businesses, college campuses, airports, and at local gas stations on GSTV terminals in the United States.

Loop® TV is fueled by one of the largest and most important short-form entertainment libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers, branded content, and live performances. Loop Media’s non-music channels cover a multitude of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos, and more. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, and from subscriptions.

To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

