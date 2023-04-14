Loop Media Launches Exclusive Sports News Highlights Channel and Proprietary SportsLoop Ticker

The Channel and Ticker Establish Loop TV’s Leadership Position in Major Sports Highlights and Information

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media” or “Loop”) (NYSE American: LPTV), a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video, sports, news and entertainment channels for businesses, today announced the launch of a new Sports News Highlights channel featuring 24/7 sports highlights and headlines from the major leagues and sporting events worldwide. The channel is available exclusively on Loop-enabled digital-out-of-home (“DOOH”) venues through Loop’s proprietary Loop Player for businesses.

The Sports News Highlights channel will provide viewers with up-to-date scores from major sporting events including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA, MLS as well as college sports, motor sports, tennis, and more. Launching alongside the channel is the SportsLoop ticker, a proprietary widget that businesses can use to turn any Loop TV channel into a sports channel. The SportsLoop ticker will provide real time news, scores and schedules for all major league and college sports.

“Sports channels connect fans to their favorite teams and to one another,” said Bob Gruters, Chief Revenue Officer for Loop Media. “With Loop’s exclusive Sports News Highlights channel and 24/7 SportsLoop ticker, sports fans never miss a moment of the action. Fans will love watching, businesses will love hosting, and advertisers will love streaming – everybody wins.”

Sports News Highlights is provided by Bridge Media Networks, and the data for SportsLoop ticker is provided by Stats Perform, the leader in sports data and predictive analytics.

About Loop Media, Inc.

Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”) (NYSE American: LPTV) is a leading digital out of home (DOOH) TV and digital signage platform optimized for businesses, streaming more than 200 free music video, news, sports and entertainment channels through its Loop TV service. Loop Media is the leading company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos to businesses through its proprietary Loop Player.

Loop Media’s digital video content reaches millions of viewers in DOOH locations including bars/restaurants, office buildings, retail businesses, college campuses, airports and on free ad-supported TV platforms like Roku and at local gas stations on GSTV terminals and in 400,000 hotel rooms in over 1300 hotels in the United States.

Loop is fueled by one of the largest and most important video libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers and live performances. Loop Media’s non-music channels cover a multitude of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos and more. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, integrated marketing and branded content, and from subscriptions.

To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

Follow us on social:

Instagram: @loopforbusiness

Twitter: @loopforbusiness

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/loopforbusiness

Safe Harbor Statement and Disclaimer

This news release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, Loop Media’s ability to compete in the highly competitive markets in which it operates, statements regarding Loop Media’s ability to develop talent and attract future talent, the success of strategic actions Loop Media is taking, and the impact of strategic transactions. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including “will,” “may,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimate,” “should,” and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Loop Media believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Loop Media takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Loop Media. Loop Media’s SEC filings are available at www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Loop Media Press Contact



Samara Cooperberg, AVP | 5WPR



scooperberg@5wpr.com

Loop Media Investor Contact



Jim Cerna, Head of Capital Markets | Loop Media



ir@loop.tv