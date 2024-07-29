Loop Media, Inc. Announces New Partnership and Nationwide Launch of the Red Bull Channel

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media” or “Loop”) (NYSE American: LPTV), a leading multichannel streaming CTV platform that provides curated music videos, sports highlights, news, premium entertainment channels, and digital signage for businesses is excited to announce a new content partnership with Red Bull and the expansion of its sports-themed offerings with the launch of the Red Bull TV channel in all of Loop’s out-of-home venues nationwide.





Red Bull TV offers a diverse library of action sports and sports-related culture content aimed at giving viewers a unique entertainment experience, highlighting athletes and the leading names in the world of Red Bull across the spectrum of sports, racing, music and dance.

“We are thrilled to start this new relationship with one of the leading action sports, energy drink and lifestyle companies in the world,” said Justis Kao, CEO of Loop Media. “Sports and music are the two most popular forms of entertainment in out-of-home venues. As a leading provider of music videos in the digital out-of-home space, this partnership with Red Bull now also gives Loop Media the opportunity to offer some of the most recognized brand-named sports content to our venue partners.”

The Red Bull Channel is available in all of Loop Media’s out-of-home venues beginning today.

About Loop Media, Inc.

Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop®”) (NYSE American: LPTV) is a leading connected television (CTV) / streaming / digital out-of-home TV and digital signage platform optimized for businesses, providing music videos, news, sports, and entertainment channels through its Loop® TV service. Loop Media is the leading company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos to businesses through its proprietary Loop® Player.

Loop® TV’s digital video content is streamed to millions of viewers in CTV / streaming / digital out of home locations including bars/restaurants, office buildings, retail businesses, college campuses, airports, among many other venues in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Loop® TV is fueled by one of the largest and most important premium short-form entertainment libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers, branded content, and live performances. Loop Media’s non-music channels cover a wide variety of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos, and more. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from programmatic and direct advertising, and subscriptions.

To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

