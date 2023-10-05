Lookout Named Mobile Security Solution of the Year by the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lookout, Inc., the data-centric cloud security company, today announced that its Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security solution has won the “Overall Mobile Security Solution of the Year” award in the 7th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market.





Remote and hybrid work have blurred the lines between personal and work tasks and the boundaries between the two have become indistinguishable – yet many organizations still struggle to secure an increasingly mobile-centric environment. According to The Global State of Mobile Phishing Report published by Lookout, 2022 saw the highest mobile phishing encounter rate ever, with more than 50% of personal devices exposed to a mobile phishing attack. Lookout estimates the potential annual financial impact of a mobile phishing attack on an organization of 5,000 employees is nearly $4 million.

Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security is the industry’s most advanced mobile threat defense solution to deliver mobile endpoint detection and response (mobile EDR). Lookout provides visibility into mobile threats and state-sponsored spyware, while also protecting against mobile phishing and credential theft that can lead to unauthorized access to sensitive corporate data. The solution analyzes telemetry from more than 215 million devices, 269 million apps and more than 500 million web destinations to uncover thousands of new threats each day. Lookout is FedRAMP JAB P-ATO Authorized and available through CDM DEFEND, trusted by enterprise and government customers alike to protect sensitive data, enabling the workforce to connect freely and safely from any device.

“We are honored to be named the ‘Overall Mobile Security Solution of the Year’ by CyberSecurity Breakthrough,” said David Richardson, Vice President of Product, Lookout. “This is further validation of the ability of the Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security solution to provide organizations with detection, remediation and prevention capabilities across the entire spectrum of mobile risk, allowing them to effectively manage and reduce that risk. With Lookout, organizations can seamlessly integrate mobile security into their existing security and mobile management solutions, ensuring a cohesive and comprehensive security strategy that protects highly sensitive data across the entire organization.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries around the world.

“Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security allows organizations to better understand the extent of their risks by increasing visibility posed by mobile devices across the organization. After all, most organizations don’t have full visibility into how mobile devices within their company process data,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “For most people, their mobile phones are where their personal lives converge with work, increasing the chance of company data ending up in the wrong hands. Congratulations to Lookout for developing a solution that tirelessly protects and secures an organization’s users and their devices, in a mobile-first world.”

Additional Resources:

Learn more about Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security.

Sign up for a complimentary Data Risk Assessment.

Listen and subscribe to Security Soapbox, the Lookout podcast covering privacy, security, and everything in between.

About Lookout

Lookout, Inc. is the data-centric cloud security company that delivers zero trust security by reducing risk and protecting data wherever it goes, without boundaries or limits. Our unified, cloud-native platform safeguards corporate data across devices, apps, networks and clouds and is as adaptive and simple as the modern digital world. Lookout is trusted by enterprises and government agencies of all sizes to protect the sensitive data they care about most, enabling them to work and connect freely and safely. To learn more about the Lookout Cloud Security Platform, visit www.lookout.com and follow Lookout on our blog, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Contacts

Contact Lookout PR: press@lookout.com