Lookout Announces CrowdStrike Marketplace Availability of Mobile Threat Defense

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lookout, Inc., the data-centric cloud security company, today announced the availability of Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security to CrowdStrike channel partners and customers via the CrowdStrike Marketplace. As part of CrowdStrike’s world-class ecosystem of compatible solutions from trusted partners, Lookout will be the first mobile threat defense solution in the CrowdStrike Marketplace.





While remote work is becoming the new normal for businesses around the world, many struggle to secure an increasingly mobile-centric environment. According to The Global State of Mobile Phishing Report published by Lookout, 2022 saw the highest mobile phishing encounter rate ever, with more than 50% of personal devices exposed to a mobile phishing attack. Lookout estimates the potential annual financial impact of a mobile phishing attack to an organization of 5,000 employees is nearly $4 million.

Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security provides visibility into mobile threats and state-sponsored spyware, while protecting against mobile phishing and credential theft. The platform analyzes telemetry from more than 215 million devices, 269 million apps, and millions of web destinations to uncover hundreds of phishing domains each day.

“With the CrowdStrike Marketplace, we make it easy for customers to have flexibility and choice through integrations with best-of-breed security products into the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform,” said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer, CrowdStrike. “Lookout’s Mobile Endpoint Security is a great example of an innovative partner security solution that addresses the critical security challenges that organizations face when employees connect their mobile devices to corporate networks.”

“The rapidly evolving threat landscape calls for a collaborative approach that brings together best-in-class solutions to secure the new hybrid workforce,” said Jim Dolce, Lookout CEO. “Being listed in the CrowdStrike Marketplace is a great opportunity for organizations to directly procure Lookout’s advanced mobile security solution to help execute a comprehensive security strategy.”

Lookout at CrowdStrike Fal.Con 2023

Today through September 21, Lookout will join CrowdStrike and thousands of cybersecurity’s best as a Platinum sponsor of CrowdStrike Fal.Con 2023 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Attendees are invited to booth #802 to witness firsthand why Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security is the industry’s most advanced mobile threat defense platform.

On Tuesday, September 19 at 8:30 a.m. PDT in the Partner Theater @The Hub, Justin Albrecht, Lookout Director of Mobile Threat Intelligence, will host a speaking session titled “Phishing Tricks and Zero Clicks: Tracking Mobile Threats.” This session will shed light on the importance of viewing mobile devices as endpoints requiring protection, sharing trends, and reporting on mobile threats while offering unique insights into Lookout’s intelligence on APT activity targeting this often overlooked sector.

