Looba.ai Joins athenahealth’s Marketplace Program to Provide Ambient Medical Documentation & Translation

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Looba.ai, a provider of artificial intelligence-based solutions for patients and providers, today announced an agreement with athenahealth, Inc. through the company’s Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace, this newly integrated application (Analgesia) is now available to athenahealth’s growing network of healthcare providers to enable real-time translation of patient and provider voice snippets, automated documentation from capture of patient-provider conversations, and patient education about each encounter via a real-time generated report. This will allow practitioners to increase market share, save valuable time on documentation, and enhance patient satisfaction and compliance with provided recommendations.





“Looba.ai’s groundbreaking app Analgesia empowers providers to spend more time engaging with patients and less time waiting for translation services, documenting, or following up with patients to check their reports on the portal,” said Looba.ai’s CEO, Dr. Lina Bouayad.

Athenahealth is a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide. Its electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools allow anytime, anywhere access to drive better financial outcomes for practices and enable providers to deliver better quality care. athenahealth’s vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Looba.ai joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals working to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

To learn more about Looba.ai’s new integrated application Analgesia, please visit Looba.ai’s product listing on the Marketplace.

About Looba.ai

Looba.ai offers engaging solutions designed in collaboration with providers and patients to re-humanize healthcare experiences.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth products and allow customers to create more personalized experiences to support their organization’s specific needs. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has over 400 solutions across more than 60 medical specialties and capabilities that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth’s network-enabled platform. Learn more at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program.

