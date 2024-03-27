Longtime Security Industry Leader Art Coviello Joins Netography Board of Directors

Former CEO of RSA and longtime investor and advisor in the cybersecurity industry joins Netography Board of Directors to drive company growth and innovation

ANNAPOLIS, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netography®, the security company for the Atomized Network, today announced that Art Coviello joined the company as its newest Board Member. Coviello brings over 25 years of cybersecurity operational experience to the Netography Board and will provide guidance on the organization’s strategic growth and leadership as it addresses today’s network security challenges.





Coviello served as President and CEO of RSA Security and, following its acquisition by EMC, he served as Executive Chairman of the company’s Security Division. Under his leadership at RSA, Coviello built the RSA Conference into the most respected, vendor agnostic event in cybersecurity. He is also a featured presenter at conferences and forums worldwide and has played a key role in several national cybersecurity initiatives.

Coviello joins the Board as Netography continues to advance Netography Fusion, its Network Defense Platform (NDP) that defends multi-cloud and on-prem networks, including high performance computing (HPC) data centers used for AI and large language model (LLM) applications, with real-time compromise detection and observability of East/West movement at scale. Fusion’s frictionless architecture deploys at scale in minutes and delivers capabilities to enable Zero Trust Architecture migrations and operations, decrease dwell time of successful attackers, and accelerate response of defenders.

“In today’s interconnected world, our networks are more vulnerable than ever before,” said Coviello. “I have seen enterprises evolve their networks with well-defined perimeters to the distributed, high performance, multi-cloud networks of today. I was pleased to see Netography’s technology is built to evolve and keep pace with sophisticated threat actors in real-time, something that is absolutely critical to defend today’s networks. The industry need that Netography solves made my decision to join the Board and support this company an easy one.”

Since RSA, Coviello has continued his career in the technology industry as an active investor and advisor. He has guided a number of startups as a private investor, as a Managing Partner of SYN Ventures and previously as a senior advisor to ClearSky Security Fund and Blackstone’s Tactical Opportunities Group.

“Art has played a pivotal role in the cybersecurity industry and has first-hand knowledge of the fundamental change we’re seeing in today’s networks,” said Martin Roesch, CEO of Netography. “Having led RSA through times of rapid industry growth as well as challenging economic environments, we are excited to welcome his expertise to the Netography Board of Directors as we continue to innovate and effectively defend enterprise networks.”

About Netography

The center of security gravity has shifted to the cloud; your on-premises and cloud security needs to be cloud-native.

Netography Fusion® is a cloud-native Network Defense Platform (NDP) that provides real-time detection and response to compromises and anomalies across hybrid, multi-cloud, and on-prem networks from a single console without deploying sensors, agents, or taps.

Security, network, and cloud operations teams will respond faster and more effectively because of unmatched observability, high-fidelity compromise detection, incident investigation and threat hunting, Zero Trust governance and trust boundary validation.

Based in Annapolis, MD, Netography® is backed by some of the world’s leading venture firms, including Bessemer Venture Partners, SYN Ventures, A16Z, and more. For more information, visit netography.com.

