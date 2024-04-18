Long Tale Games Relaunches Life is Feudal: MMO on Steam With a Significant Event, the Balance Restoration Campaign

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Long Tale Games (LTG) announces the Steam relaunch of Life is Feudal: MMO. To show appreciation to the game’s community, the publisher is launching a special event aimed at the game’s original players, the Balance Restoration Campaign. Players who have made any purchases during the previous Life is Feudal: MMO round will receive special LiF Coins that can be exchanged for a subscription to the game.





Since the relaunch in June 2023, Life is Feudal: MMO has transitioned to a subscription-based model, removing all pay-to-win features. This shift ensures a level playing field for all players, fostering fairness as success in the game now fully depends on the player’s skill and effort, creating a more engaging environment. Until now, the game has only been distributed through the publisher’s (LTG.com) own personal gaming platform. However, with this launch, it is now expanding its presence to other stores, starting with Steam.

Evgenii Romin, Publishing Director at Long Tale Games, expressed his enthusiasm for the forthcoming relaunch and the accompanying campaign by saying, “We are incredibly excited to introduce ‘Life is Feudal: MMO’ to a broader audience via Steam. In addition, we’re eager to show our gratitude towards our community through the balance restoration campaign. This endeavor demonstrates our appreciation for our players’ support and mirrors our dedication to ensuring a fair and rewarding gaming experience.”

Life is Feudal: MMO has been significantly refined through relentless development, targeted rebalancing, and the elimination of bugs while maintaining a strong bond with its community, with a special nod to the contributions of modders. The game has experienced a renaissance with over 150 updates to its content, including new items, buildings, professions, and gameplay mechanics, along with the introduction of much-anticipated features like in-game voice chat, anti-cheat systems, and additional content. These advancements and captivating events, such as the King of the Hill competition, have profoundly enriched the gaming experience. Thank you to the players and the MMO community for their dedication to our favorite real-life Medieval simulator.

Looking ahead, the roadmap for Life is Feudal: MMO includes major updates inspired by the community’s feedback, such as a new map and many game improvements scheduled for mid-2024. This strategy underscores LTG’s commitment to developing Life is Feudal: MMO in close cooperation with the community.

What is Life is Feudal: MMO?

Life is Feudal: MMO is a sandbox MMORPG set in a gritty medieval world called Abella. Players find themselves in this strange new world with no memory of their past and must quickly learn the basics of survival, from hunting and gathering to finding allies who will support them in their time of need. As their journey progresses, players will be able to learn new skills that allow them to craft intricate weapons, construct buildings, and even establish towns, castles, and mighty fortresses.

Whether players choose to band together in guilds and march out on epic wars of conquest or master the art of solo survival, the game offers endless opportunities for explorations and conquest, no matter what path they set out on.

About Long Tale Games

Long Tale Games (LTG) is a multiverse publisher set on reinvigorating legendary games with fresh energy and employing innovative monetization and user acquisition techniques. With a diverse portfolio that includes everything from classic to web3 games, LTG leverages industry expertise to channel, port, further develop, and support the marketing of hidden gems and classics, ensuring each project gets a tailored approach. At its core, LTG is powered by dedicated industry veterans who believe in a community-driven strategy, involving players in the development process to breathe new life into every game, proving their dedication to reviving beloved titles and fostering the growth of new ventures in the gaming world.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit corp.ltg.com

The monetization model: $14.99 monthly subscription, with a 7-day free trial for new users and 30 days for owners of the original Life is Feudal: MMO on Steam.

Contacts

Derrick Stembridge



Global Director of Public Relations, LTG



d.stembridge@longtalegames.com