Lone Star Analysis Secures Place on Tech Titans’ 2023 List for Fourth Consecutive Year

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lone Star Analysis, a trusted provider of leading-edge predictive and prescriptive analytics, and Evolved AI® (EAI), has again earned a spot on Tech Titans’ 2023 Fast Tech List, an annual ranking of North Texas’ most rapidly expanding technology firms.





“Earning a spot on the Tech Titans’ 2023 Fast Tech List for the fourth consecutive year reflects growing customer demand for innovation in predictive and prescriptive analytics,” said Steve Roemerman, CEO of Lone Star Analysis. “This annual recognition not only reaffirms our standing as one of North Texas’ fastest-growing technology firms, but it also reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients.”

Tech Titans is the largest technology trade association in Texas. To stimulate innovation, the group taps into the local tech community for collaboration and fresh ideas. Established in 2001, the Tech Titans Awards celebrate companies contributing both to the region and the industry. The Fast Tech List ranks North Texas’ fastest-growing tech firms, based on three-year revenue growth. The 2023 awards assessed performance from 2020 to 2022, with the top growth percentages making the final list.

Official rankings were announced at the 13th Annual Tech Titans Reveal on September 29, 2023 at Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel. More information about the list, the rank reveal and the awards ceremony can be found on the Tech Titans site: https://techtitans.org/fast-tech/.

About Lone Star Analysis



Lone Star Analysis® provides applied decision intelligence and engineering solutions. We harness predictive and prescriptive analytics, Evolved Artificial Intelligence® and inherent knowledge to enhance innovation, create economic strength, and make the world safer. Lone Star delivers actionable answers to complex problems in the Aerospace & Defense Industry, Military Services, the Intelligence Community, and for our International Allies.

