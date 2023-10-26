Lone Star Analysis Receives Platinum Honors at the 2023 Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lone Star Analysis, is a trusted provider of leading-edge predictive and prescriptive analytics, and Evolved AI®. Lone Star is proud to announce its recognition as a Platinum honoree at the 2023 Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards.





“MRO is one of the toughest analysis challenges in aviation,” said Steve Roemerman, Lone Star’s Chairman. “Our team created a predictive and prescriptive solution which improves MRO efficiency and process management. MaxUp MRO2™ was the result of these efforts, and our commitment to invest in the solution.”

Lone Star Analysis has been at the forefront of aerospace and defense innovation. The Platinum award recognizes the groundbreaking contribution of their innovative solution, MaxUp MRO2™. The solution enables improved forecasting accuracy, improved workflow, shorter MRO cycle times, better labor utilization, and improved capacity foresight.

MaxUp MRO2™ is currently in use supporting U.S. Naval Aviation. The solution is slated for expanding deployment across the Navy’s Fleet Readiness Centers.

To find out more about MaxUp MRO2 (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Optimization) and Lone Star Analysis, visit www.Lone-Star.com.

About Lone Star Analysis

Lone Star Analysis® provides applied decision intelligence and engineering solutions. We harness predictive and prescriptive analytics, Evolved AI® , and inherent knowledge to enhance innovation, create economic strength, and make the world safer. Lone Star delivers actionable answers to complex problems in the Aerospace & Defense Industry, Military Services, the Intelligence Community, and our International Allies.

