Lone Star Analysis Maintains Top Spot on Inc. 5000 List for Third Consecutive Year

“Our expansion within the Intelligence Community through our Evolved AI® solution demonstrates our commitment to delivering impactful solutions,” said Steve Roemerman, Chairman and CEO of Lone Star Analysis. “Additionally, the Innovators Award for MaxUp LEADS™ by Military & Aerospace Electronics Magazine reaffirms our efforts to deliver real value to our military and aerospace customers.”

Lone Star secured its third consecutive top ranking on the Inc. 5000 list, led by its 24% revenue growth from 2021 to 2022. The company also bolstered its global footprint through expanded launches in Norway and an extended presence in the UK.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies which have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added nearly 1.2M jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000 – with the fast growth it requires – is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

About Lone Star Analysis

Lone Star Analysis® provides applied decision intelligence and engineering solutions. We harness predictive and prescriptive analytics, Evolved Artificial Intelligence® and inherent knowledge to enhance innovation, create economic strength, and make the world safer. Lone Star delivers actionable answers to complex problems in the Aerospace & Defense Industry, Military Services, the Intelligence Community, and for our International Allies.

Lone Star Analysis