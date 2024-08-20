Lone Star Analysis Ltd. Appoints Katherine Simmonds as UK Chief of Staff

The company, which opened a new headquarters in the UK earlier this year, brings on the Royal Air Force veteran to strengthen its leadership team

LINCOLNSHIRE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lone Star Analysis Ltd., a trusted provider of leading-edge predictive and prescriptive analytics and Evolved AI®, is excited to announce the appointment of Katherine Simmonds as the company’s new UK Chief of Staff. Simmonds brings experience from her distinguished career in both military and civilian roles, making her a valuable addition to Lone Star’s leadership team.





Simmonds’ hire aligns with the Lone Star’s recent expansion in the UK market. Back in February, the company opened a new headquarters in Lincoln to better serve customers throughout the UK, the Commonwealth, Europe, and the Middle East.

“I am honoured to join Lone Star and be part of such an innovative and forward-thinking company,” said Katherine Simmonds. “I am excited to contribute to our mission of delivering cutting-edge analytics and AI solutions, and I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Lone Star to drive operational excellence and support our clients’ success.”

Simmonds began her career as a Royal Air Force Communications Engineering Officer, showing exceptional organisational skills and dedication, managing teams and large projects with finesse. Her ability to oversee large-scale operations and budgets, along with her expertise in stakeholder management, positions her as a key asset for Lone Star.

Throughout her career, Simmonds has managed numerous equipment programmes, controlled substantial budgets, facilitated information sharing and improved communication with external agencies. Her technical skills include IT support, database management and creating user-friendly electronic data storage systems, making her a versatile leader.

Simmonds is also notable for her strong communication and administration skills. Moving into the hospitality sector after the Royal Air Force she has coordinated high-profile events and business conferences. Her extensive experience in team management, coupled with strong interpersonal skills and attention to detail will contribute to a more efficient and high-performing team.

“We’re excited to bring Katherine on board as we expand our footprint in the UK,” said Robin Adlam, Managing Director of Lone Star Analysis Ltd. “Her extensive experience in both military and civilian roles, along with her exceptional management and organisational skills, make her a perfect fit for our growing team. Katherine’s expertise will be instrumental in driving our operational excellence and supporting our strategic goals.”

About Lone Star Analysis Ltd.

Lone Star Analysis Ltd. is the UK subsidiary of Lone Star Analysis, a leading provider of applied decision intelligence and engineering solutions. We utilise predictive and prescriptive analytics, artificial intelligence, and inherent knowledge to drive innovation, strengthen economies, and enhance global safety. Since 2004, Lone Star has been trusted by organisations across various industries, including manufacturing, aerospace, defence, energy, logistics, healthcare and transportation, to solve complex problems with actionable insights.

Our European client base features the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD), Norwegian Ministry of Defence (NORMoD), major defence prime contractors, and significant offshore operators. Globally, Lone Star Analysis® supports over 2,000 military aircraft, delivering solutions that aid the Aerospace & Defence Industry, Military Services, the Intelligence Community, healthcare and international allies.

