Lone Star Analysis Expands Its Global Footprint with New Office in Lincolnshire

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lone Star Analysis, a trusted provider of leading-edge predictive and prescriptive analytics, and Evolved AI® (EAI), has opened its new office in Lincoln, Lincolnshire in England. This strategic move underscores Lone Star’s commitment to serving customers in the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, Europe, and the Middle East. This location provides a new gateway to access these markets and serve the expansive customer base Lone Star is serving.





Lone Star has identified partnership opportunities within the Lincoln Science and Innovation Park. These partnerships encompass strategic corporate relationships and engagement with higher education institutions nearby, which are expected to be a valuable source of talent for the company. Lone Star currently serves seven customers in the UK and Europe across the defense, health, space, and energy sectors. The company also has well-established relationships with organizations such as the UK Ministry of Defence, SeaDrill, NHS, and One Web.

In its ongoing commitment to deliver advanced analytics and AI, Lone Star has found that its solutions are most powerful when the company can closely collaborate with customers and end users. Lincoln’s proximity to important UK Ministry of Defence locations – such as the Waddington air base – makes it an ideal hub for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Additionally, the Lincolnshire area hosts the majority of frontline RAF fighter capability in England. This strategic location also offers easy access to customers in London and Aberdeen, Scotland.

The Lincolnshire office will offer full delivery capability to serve UK customers locally. Lone Star has established a board of directors and developed new applications for the UK market, not currently available elsewhere. Robin Adlam, a former Royal Air Force fighter pilot and the UK Air Attaché at the UK Embassy in Washington, leads Lone Star Analysis LTD. His extensive background in military aviation and business leadership positions him as a driving force in the company’s expansion efforts.

“It’s been an exciting opportunity to launch Lone Star in the UK,” said Robin Adlam, Managing Director. “We are currently building an expert team and working hand-in-hand with customers to ensure our solutions are addressing their needs. We look forward to contributing to the thriving ecosystem of innovation in Lincolnshire and continue on our growth trajectory.”

Lone Star’s selection of Lincoln aligns with the company’s strategic expansion in other locations, including Patuxent River, Maryland and Oslo, Norway.

To learn more about Lone Star Analysis, visit: Lone-Star.uk/.

About Lone Star Analysis

Lone Star Analysis® provides applied decision intelligence and engineering solutions. We harness predictive and prescriptive analytics, Evolved Artificial Intelligence® and inherent knowledge to enhance innovation, create economic strength, and make the world safer. Lone Star delivers actionable answers to complex problems in the Aerospace & Defense Industry, Military Services, the Intelligence Community, and for our International Allies.

