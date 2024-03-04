Lonch Unveils New Advisory Board

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lonch, the groundbreaking startup reimagining the digital workspace, continues to tread ground at a brisk pace with the announcement of an advisory board that harnesses the experience and insight of Newman’s Own, Very Good Ventures and Blue Origin.





In the Lonch universe, creators have ideas and contributors have experience—but neither has all that is needed to power entrepreneurial success.

Lonch bridges the chasm by uniting creators and contributors in a virtual workspace that abandons the ancient 9-to-5 work model. With Lonch, entrepreneurs achieve success when they want; where they want; on what they want.

With guidance and direction from its new advisory board, Lonch is expanding its reach as a revolutionary crowdfunding platform that eliminates any need for upfront capital, fixed work schedules or experienced teams. Lonch is the social marketplace where pistons are fired by royalties earned for sharing connections, skills and trade insight.

With great pride, excitement and anticipation, Lonch announces the members of its new advisory board:

Clay Elliot—Head of Business Development, Very Good Ventures



Angelo Fischetti—Chief Information Officer, Newman’s Own, Inc.



Michael Gaenzler—Founder and CEO, Your Profit Engineer LLC



Brian Gulliver—Senior Sales Engineer, Blue Origin



Gokul Mohanty—Co-Founder, Rouges



Pablo Paredes—Strategist: Enterprise Business Architecture, The Cigna Group

“I am very excited about these additions to our team,” said Lonch COO Robert Nims. “The collective knowledge, experience and vision anchoring the Lonch digital workspace movement continues to grow at an exponential rate. Great things await us all.”

Lonch in 2023 achieved a major milestone with the launch of its app. Click here to learn more. For General information, visit lonch.io.

About Lonch: Inspired, inclusive and empowered communities of creators and collaborators power Lonch’s Autonomy Economy. The team at Lonch has reimagined the concept of collaboration by eliminating traditional workflow barriers and generating a new category of teamwork: Crowdfounding. Lonch lets creators and contributors unleash their passion while maintaining a firm foothold on a level playing field—success is enjoyed by all when a product turns a profit.

Bobby Nims, Founder & COO



Robert.Nims@lonch.io