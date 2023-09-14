Home Business Wire Lonch Partners with AssistaNova to Accelerate Traction for Startups and Service Providers...
Lonch Partners with AssistaNova to Accelerate Traction for Startups and Service Providers on the App

GLASTONBURY, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lonch, the innovative platform on a mission to revolutionize the way professionals work, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with AssistaNova, a provider of cutting-edge startup support solutions.


This collaboration marks a significant milestone in empowering entrepreneurs and service providers to shape their professional lives on their terms, with unparalleled flexibility in work arrangements, allowing them to set their schedules, work hours, and choose projects that align with their expertise and preferences.

A Synergistic Partnership: The partnership between Lonch and AssistaNova brings together two visionary companies, united by a shared commitment to empower entrepreneurs. By leveraging AssistaNova’s expertise in providing exceptional business support and Lonch’s groundbreaking platform, users can expect unparalleled access to tools and resources that accelerate their journey towards success.

Leading the Charge: Co-Founder Christopher Gulliver CEO, and COO, Bobby Nims are at the forefront of this groundbreaking journey. Expressing their enthusiasm for the partnership, Bobby said, “At Lonch, we strive to redefine the work experience and empower our community members to reach new heights.”

Rewriting the Rules: By combining the collective power of the Lonch community with AssistaNova’s strategic guidance, startups and service providers can expect a transformation in their professional trajectory. The collaboration is set to rewrite the rules of the work world, breaking down barriers and fostering an environment of inclusivity and growth.

Join the Journey: Lonch welcomes all aspiring entrepreneurs and service providers to join the exciting journey towards meaningful impact and success. Together, let’s blaze a trail towards a future where professionals truly shape their destiny.

About Lonch: Bring your passion with you. At Lonch, we are defining a new category of collaboration: Crowdfounding. We create vibrant, inclusive communities that empower people to pursue their passion and foster independence. By removing traditional barriers to success and uniting entrepreneurs with contributors, Lonch enables everyone to create and contribute on their terms. Success is shared by all when the product becomes profitable. Welcome to the Autonomy Economy.

About AssistaNova: Under the visionary leadership of CEO Stephanie Perrault, is a distinctive one-stop destination catering to young startups in pursuit of rapid growth. Leveraging her extensive network, Stephanie has achieved remarkable success in creating a thriving community that connects startup founders with investors and facilitates educational events and workshops within the startup ecosystem. As a cutting edge marketing agency, AssistaNova delivers innovative solutions that empower startups and service providers to flourish in a competitive market. Specializing in scaling businesses, they offer a comprehensive suite of services designed to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and drive sustainable growth.

