Loka Achieves the AWS Generative AI Competency

Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency sets Loka apart as an AWS Partner that demonstrates technical proficiency and proven success in supporting customers with generative AI solutions. These solutions enable digital transformation strategies for augmenting the customer experience, delivering hyper-personalized and engaging content, streamlining workflows, and delivering actionable results powered by generative AI technology from AWS.

“The trek to achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency was ultimately rewarding,” said Bobby Mukherjee, Loka Founder and CEO. “This specialization reflects Loka’s deep technical understanding and lockstep vision with AWS in generative AI innovation. AWS’s collaboration and our team’s relentless drive were key to getting here. The AWS Generative AI Competency highlights Loka’s commitment to delivering advanced generative AI support and guidance that founders and leaders seek.”

The AWS Competency Program connects customers with AWS Partners that possess extensive knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies and proven practices for adopting generative AI. AWS Partners like Loka facilitate the seamless integration and deployment of AWS-based solutions to meet the unique needs of all customers, from startups to global enterprises.

Loka is a full-stack consultancy known for accelerating generative AI, ML, Big Data, DevOps and design projects, with strong expertise in HCLS. Since 2004, Loka has helped startups and Fortune 500s alike nail their designs, builds, strategies and deadlines. Leaders utilize Loka’s expertise as an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, coupled with a deep understanding of AWS programs such as the Data Acceleration Partner Program (DAPP), AWS SaaS Factory Program and the AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP), to move to production faster, with the highest quality and value. Between launches, LokaLabs, the company’s in-house incubator, develops breakthroughs like Clementine, a generative AI blueprint for fast-tracking LLM adoption.

Many of Loka’s customers arrived at their generative AI offering after completing Loka’s GenAI Workshop. Loka launched the GenAI Workshop in 2023 to help businesses better understand their potential connections to generative AI and has since engaged more than 100 organizations in the program.

“Through Loka’s GenAI workshop, we determined which use cases could be brought into a production setting in a couple weeks,” said Nathaniel Hundt, founder and CEO of Dr. Katz Inc. “The team prioritized our road map with us and understood the benefits of a generative AI component that could be delivered quickly and affordably. Because of their guidance, this past year we saw amazing growth and impact in virtual groups, pediatric care and veterans’ clinics.”

About Loka:

Loka is a full-stack consultancy known for accelerating generative AI, ML, Big Data, DevOps and design projects, with strong expertise in healthcare and life sciences. Since their start in 2004, Loka has partnered with pioneering leaders, from startups to Fortune 500s like Gatorade and BCBS, to build, scale and move innovations to market faster. Loka’s status as an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner opens premier funding programs for clients, helping leaders improve production timelines, quality and cost efficiency. When the company isn’t launching products for their clients, they’re experimenting in LokaLabs™, their own internal R&D, where they develop innovations like Clementine to simplify generative AI adoption for all. Loka was founded by Bobby Mukherjee and is located in Silicon Valley and San Francisco. Find more information at https://www.loka.com.

