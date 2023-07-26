LogRhythm Announces Details on RhythmWorld 2023 Security Conference

Nominations for the Pinnacle Awards are Open until August 15

BROOMFIELD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LogRhythm, the company helping security teams stop breaches by turning disconnected data and signals into trustworthy insights, today announced details for its seventh annual RhythmWorld 2023 Security Conference taking place Oct. 16–18, 2023, at the Grand Hyatt Regency Denver. RhythmWorld is the premier cybersecurity conference for the latest security insights, perspectives on emerging threats and support in achieving security goals.





LogRhythm will also recognize outstanding security leaders, programs and organizations making positive contributions to the industry and working to solve today’s greatest security challenges through its third annual Pinnacle Awards. Award categories include Standout Security Use Case of the Year, Outstanding Security Team of the Year and Community MVP. Finalists and winners are selected via an anonymous judging process, and winners will be announced during the 2023 RhythmWorld Security Conference. Nominations are open to LogRhythm customers around the world until August 15.

“As cyber threats continue to evolve at an alarming rate, it is crucial for organizations to stay informed, adapt and arm themselves with the best tools and knowledge available,” said Chris O’Malley, CEO of LogRhythm. “While at RhythmWorld, we aim to empower our customers with the advantages needed to protect against today’s foremost threats. Through our collaborative efforts and culture of peer-to-peer learning at each conference, we remain committed to providing them with the essential resources needed to effectively defend against the constantly evolving threat landscape.”

RhythmWorld 2023 attendees will gain access to in-depth learning sessions, comprehensive training with cybersecurity leaders, access to technical LogRhythm experts, and the chance to compete in a LogWars Capture the Flag (CTF) event. Notable guest presenters are:

Allie Mellen, Senior Analyst at Forrester

Chris O’Malley, President & CEO of LogRhythm

Andrew Hollister, Chief Information Security Officer at LogRhythm

Kish Dill, Chief Product & Customer Officer at LogRhythm

Steve Kansa, Vice President of Product Management at LogRhythm

For more information on the conference, the Pinnacle Awards, and to register or sponsor the event, please visit logrhythm.com/rhythmworld.

About LogRhythm

LogRhythm helps security teams stop breaches by turning disconnected data and signals into trustworthy insights. From connecting the dots across diverse log and threat intelligence sources to using sophisticated machine learning that spots suspicious anomalies in network traffic and user behavior, LogRhythm accurately pinpoints cyberthreats and empowers professionals to respond with speed and efficiency.

With cloud-native and self-hosted deployment flexibility, out-of-the-box integrations, and advisory services, LogRhythm makes it easy to realize value quickly and adapt to an ever-evolving threat landscape. Together, LogRhythm and our customers confidently monitor, detect, investigate, and respond to cyberattacks. Learn more at logrhythm.com.

