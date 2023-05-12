Logiwa Inc. Demonstrates Leadership and Innovation with Industry Recognition

Company Named to Inbound Logistics Magazine’s Top 100 IT Providers List and Wins a RetailNext Supply Chain Award

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logiwa Inc., the leading cloud fulfillment platform for high-volume direct-to-consumer (DTC) businesses, has been recognized for industry excellence for its Warehouse Management and fulfillment solutions. The company was recently named to the annual Inbound Logistics Top IT Providers list, and it also won RetailTech Breakthrough’s Predictive Analytics Solution of the Year award.

Inbound Logistics editors select its list based on companies that offer the innovations their customers need to streamline supply chain operations. The editors place value on providers whose solutions are central to solving logistics and supply chain challenges. Logiwa’s cloud platform, a fully integrated warehouse management and DTC fulfillment system built for high-volume e-commerce, fits the bill.

The Tech Breakthrough’s RetailTech awards recognizes companies, technologies and products for their industry excellence. Out of 1,200 nominations, Logiwa won the Predictive Analytics Solution of the year award for its analytics functionality. Logiwa Analytics provides warehouse and fulfillment operations with real-time data, visibility and control needed to make informed business decisions for their digital supply chain.

“At Logiwa optimizing our customers’ fulfillment operations is serious business, and this industry recognition validates our continual commitment to ongoing innovation and product leadership,” said Erhan Musaoglu, founder and Chief Executive Officer at Logiwa. “It also signifies the value our DTC fulfillment system delivers to our customers as they navigate the rapidly changing ecommerce marketplace.”

About Logiwa

Logiwa is the leading cloud DTC fulfillment solution for high-volume ecommerce brands, 3PLs and wholesalers. The Logiwa Cloud Fulfillment Platform is an integrated WMS and DTC fulfillment system that makes it easy to run a digital warehouse and scale your high-volume fulfillment operations. Logiwa’s solution works where traditional WMS systems fail: it connects quickly with new online stores and marketplaces, makes it easy to run a digital warehouse, and is easily updated to support dynamic warehouse environments. To learn more about Logiwa please visit www.logiwa.com.

