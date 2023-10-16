Logitech Unveils Zone Wireless 2, the Ultimate AI-Powered Headset for Hybrid Work

Customizable Both-Ways Noise Reduction Calls Bring a New Level of Clarity to Business Communication

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) introduced Zone Wireless 2, a top-of-the-line business headset that uses AI to deliver unique two-way noise-free calling experiences. AI far-end noise suppression, noise-canceling mics, hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and personalized stereo sound help business professionals hear and be heard clearly in calls and meetings, especially in noisy environments.









In today’s hybrid work environments, individuals work from a variety of spaces, and in nearly every workspace, noise and poor sound quality can negatively affect collaboration and productivity. A recent Equipping Your Employees for Hybrid Work study found that 85% of work-from-home users struggle with audio issues, whether it’s from background noise from other participants or poor sound quality through computer speakers. The same study found that hybrid workforces aren’t properly equipped with modern collaboration tools, such as quality headsets.

“Zone Wireless 2 is Logitech’s top-of-the-line headset for skilled professionals who need technology with a high degree of control, precision and innovation,” said Prakash Arunkundrum, Chief Operating Officer at Logitech. “We built Zone Wireless 2 with advanced technology for uncompromising performance at a lower carbon footprint.”

Notably, the headset allows the user to suppress ambient noise from the other person’s side of the call, even if that person is not wearing a noise-canceling headset. The Advanced Call Clarity feature, activated through Logi Tune, uses AI to separate the other caller’s voice from their background. Superior noise-canceling mics suppress distracting sounds and near conversations through advanced beamforming technology that captures the user’s voice. These create a two-way noise suppression system.

Hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) blocks out ambient noise around employee workspaces such as keyboard clicks, nearby talkers and HVAC noises; and transparency mode, which helps users stay aware of their surroundings while wearing the headset. Upon setup on Logi Tune, users can use the Personal EQ feature to customize the headset to fit their individual hearing range through a self-administered hearing test.

As professionals transition through different scenarios in their workday, they can stay connected with multipoint Bluetooth® and smart enumeration. This patent-pending feature solves the problem users often experience when they leave their computer, lose connection, then return to a setup that appears to be audio-connected but isn’t. Smart enumeration is the result of communication among headset, USB-C receiver and the operating system to intelligently switch between headset and computer audio without the user having to manually toggle among audio sources or remove a dongle.

To power up professional busy work schedules, Zone Wireless 2 provides up to 40 hours of battery life, with talk time and listening time varying based on whether ANC is on or off. A quick five-minute charge provides up to one hour of talk time.

Beyond its sophisticated functionality and outstanding call clarity, the headset boasts a modern, premium look with soft, breathable earcups, available in Graphite, Off-White, and Rose colorways to suit professionals’ personality and style. While enjoying immersive sound, style, and comfort, professionals can simply tap or swipe on the ear cup to control media and volume using smart touch controls or enable on-ear detection in Logi Tune to automatically play or pause media when wearing or removing the headset.

IT Management

IT teams can deploy Zone Wireless 2 to their workforce with confidence that the headset is certified for Microsoft Teams with a premium microphone for open office, Zoom, Google Meet, Google Voice, and Fast Pair.

Integration with Sync, Logitech’s device management platform, provides a secure and scalable approach to remotely manage Logitech devices. Sync allows IT admins to update firmware and troubleshoot Zone Wireless 2, whether the headset is used remotely or in the office, from a single, cloud-based interface.

Designed for Sustainability

Sustainability is core to every design decision from the moment raw materials are sourced to the end-of-life of Logitech’s products. Zone Wireless 2 is thoughtfully designed to give users the ability to extend the life of their device by including interchangeable earpads and a replaceable battery, keeping more headsets on heads and extending the life of the headset.

The plastic parts in Zone Wireless 2 include 20% certified post consumer recycled plastic to give a second life to end-of-life plastic from old consumer electronics, and the aluminum in Zone Wireless 2’s decoration ring and temple extension are made by a process that uses renewable energy instead of traditional fossil-fuel energy. The paper packaging of Zone Wireless 2 comes from FSC™-certified forests and other controlled sources. By choosing this product, you are supporting responsible management of the world’s forests.

Logitech is committed to creating a climate positive world by actively working to reduce our carbon impact. Zone Wireless 2 is certified carbon neutral. The carbon impact of the product and packaging has been reduced to zero due to Logitech’s investment in carbon offsetting and removal projects.

Pricing and Availability

Zone Wireless 2 is available globally on logitech.com and through authorized resellers. The suggested price for the headset is USD $299. To purchase through retail channels, Zone 950 is available in the US and Canada (Graphite only).

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions and is committed to doing so in a way that is good for people and the planet. We design hardware and software solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones and Ultimate Ears. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog, @LogitechBiz or Logitech Business.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

*Equipping Your Employees For Hybrid Work: What Research Tells Us About Their Needs, May 2022, Logitech, 2CV Research, and Escalent.

