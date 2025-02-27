Logitech to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that Company leaders plan to participate at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom (TMT) Conference in San Francisco, California on Thursday, March 6, 2025, 11:30 a.m. PST.

A link to the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference webcast will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com. Webcast replays will be archived and will remain available for one year.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

