Logitech​ ​Shareholders​ ​Approve​ ​All Proposals,​ ​Including​ ​Increased Dividend,​ At ​Annual​ ​General​ ​Meeting

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that during its annual general meeting (AGM) the Company’s shareholders approved a dividend of approximately CHF 1.06 per share — an increase of approximately CHF 0.10 compared to the Fiscal Year 2022 dividend.

Additionally, at the meeting, Logitech’s shareholders re-elected Logitech’s Chairperson, Wendy Becker, with more than 96 percent approval and all incumbent nominees standing for re-election each also received more than 96 percent approval. All other proposals at the AGM were also approved.

“Today, we were pleased to gather once again with our shareholders,” said Wendy Becker, Logitech’s chairperson of the board. “I’m delighted to announce an increased annual dividend for Logitech shareholders, part of our strategy to return capital to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases. Our CEO search is progressing well and we’re excited for what’s to come.”

Logitech expects the payment date for the dividend to be September 27, 2023 and the record date for the dividend to be September 26, 2023. The shares are expected to be traded ex-dividend on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the Nasdaq Global Select Market starting on September 25, 2023. Shareholders will find more information about the dividend on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

