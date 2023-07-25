<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Logitech Publishes Fiscal Year 2023 Annual Report
Business Wire

Logitech Publishes Fiscal Year 2023 Annual Report

di Business Wire

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR — Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that the Company has published its Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2023, ended March 31, 2023. It is available on Logitech’s website at http://ir.logitech.com.


About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions and is committed to doing so in a way that is good for people and the planet. We design hardware and software solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones and Ultimate Ears. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com

(LOGIIR)

Contacts

Nate Melihercik, Head of Global Investor Relations – ir@logitech.com
Ben Starkie, Corporate Communications – +41 (0) 79-292-3499, bstarkie1@logitech.com (Europe)

Articoli correlati

Crane Company Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results and Raises Full Year EPS Guidance

Business Wire Business Wire -
Second Quarter 2023 Highlights Earnings from continuing operations per diluted share (EPS) of $0.75 and adjusted EPS of $1.10. Core year-over-year...
Continua a leggere

PROS Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Total revenue of $75.8 million, up 11% year-over-year. Subscription revenue of $57.3 million, up 14% year-over-year. Subscription gross margin of 75%...
Continua a leggere

BigBear.ai to Report Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 8, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in providing AI-powered decision intelligence solutions, today announced that it will report...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php