Home Business Wire Logitech Publishes Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2024
Business Wire

Logitech Publishes Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2024

di Business Wire

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR — Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that it published its Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2024, ended March 31, 2024. It is available on the Company’s website at http://ir.logitech.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.


About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our purpose is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

Contacts

Editorial Contacts:
Nate Melihercik, Head of Global Investor Relations – ir@logitech.com
Nicole Kenyon, Head of Global Corporate and Internal Communications – nkenyon@logitech.com (USA)

Ben Starkie, Corporate Communications – +41 (0) 79-292-3499, bstarkie1@logitech.com (Europe)

Articoli correlati

Federman & Sherwood Investigates The Medibase Group, Inc. on behalf of Self Regional Healthcare for Data Breach

Business Wire Business Wire -
OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Medibase--The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into The Medibase Group, Inc. (“Medibase”)...
Continua a leggere

EnerSys Completes Acquisition Of Bren-Tronics To Expand Presence In Critical Defense Applications

Business Wire Business Wire -
READING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EnerSys--EnerSys (NYSE: ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, announced today that it...
Continua a leggere

Bakkt Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2024 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2024 earnings on...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php