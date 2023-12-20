Logitech Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index

Recognized for leadership for a fourth consecutive year

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) announced today that it has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for the fourth consecutive year. The company was listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Europe, which is a widely recognized standard for evaluating and measuring performance and the capability to continuously improve by advancing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria.





“As we continue to move forward, actively supporting a more sustainable and equitable world through the products and experiences we create, I can’t help but recognize that timelines are shortening for us to tackle the critical challenges facing people and our planet. There is no place to hide,” said Prakash Arunkundrum, chief operating officer at Logitech. “We are once again honored to be included on the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Europe. While earning this recognition underscores our longstanding commitment, it is more important than ever to rally across industries and collaborate with others to drive change more quickly.”

The company made advancements in areas such as Cybersecurity, Emissions, Product Stewardship, Climate Strategy, and Talent Attraction and Retention. Its score and advancements in these areas reflect Logitech’s continued focus on performance, accountability, and transparency, which remain its primary focus and motivation.

Logitech’s transformational journey begins and ends with designing a positive future, one that defies the logic of the past and carefully prioritizes solutions that allow for change at scale. The company has prioritized carbon reductions across the entire value chain (Scope 1, 2, and 3) and reduction targets have been externally validated by the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). Design capabilities that focus on finding innovative materials, technologies, and processes that reduce carbon emissions and elevate circular solutions at scale continue to guide the company’s carbon reduction strategy. Two in three products across the categories use recycled material and over 43 product lines use low-carbon aluminum for lower carbon impact.

In 2020, the company committed to providing detailed carbon impact labeling on its entire product portfolio as a way of holding itself accountable for further carbon reductions. This year, more than 42% of units shipped had a carbon impact study completed.

Logitech also collaborates with suppliers to support their transition to renewable electricity. This recently garnered recognition when the company ranked in the top 8% of companies on the CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard in 2023.

Logitech has also retained awards for its sustainability performance: it was rated “AAA”1 by MSCI representing the top 9% in the technology, hardware, and peripherals industry globally, achieved “Prime” status in the ESG assessment carried out by Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), is ranked in the top 1% of sustainable companies by EcoVadis with their platinum rating, and continues to be a Gender Fair certified company. Learn about all of Logitech’s sustainability programs in the 2023 Impact Report or on the website.

