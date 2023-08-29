Logitech Named Google Cloud DEI Partner of the Year in North America

Company Demos Google Meet on Android for Rally Bar Mini at Google Cloud Next

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) received the 2023 Google Cloud DEI Partner of the Year Award in North America at Google Cloud’s biggest event of the year, Google Cloud Next in San Francisco. At the event, the two companies also unveiled Google Meet on Android for Rally Bar family of video conferencing bars.









Based on Logitech’s efforts to build inclusive products and communities, the company received the Google Cloud Partner of the Year 2023 award in the DEI category. The award acknowledges steps in the company’s ongoing DEI journey including its focus on initiatives, partnerships and charitable investments that promote accessibility, digital inclusion, closing the gender gap in tech and supporting diversity in the creator and supplier community, and integrating an increasingly diverse workforce through Employee Resource Groups (ERGs).

Of the many recent accomplishments, the company’s focus on supplier diversity has resulted in a nearly 80% increase in spend with diverse suppliers over the last 5 years. Logitech also cofounded the Coalition for Gender Fair Procurement, an alliance seeking to promote gender fairness by inspiring an industry-wide shift in procurement practices where every organization assesses their high-impact suppliers for gender fairness.

“The strength of our partnership with Google extends far beyond our joint products and solutions. Our two companies commit to many of the same sustainability and DEI values. We have separately taken similar actions to pursue equality in the world, such as partnering with organizations working to close the gender and accessibility gap in tech and supporting diversity in the creator community,” said Kirsty Russell, Head of People and Culture at Logitech.

“Google Cloud’s partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. “We’re delighted to recognize Logitech as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers.”

The award is being announced today at Google Cloud’s biggest event of the year, Google Cloud Next in San Francisco. At the show, Logitech is also demoing Meet on Android-enabled devices via the Rally Bar Mini all-in-one video conferencing bar and Tap IPs for Google Meet. Google Meet on Android drastically reduces setup time and cabling complexity by removing the need for a separate compute device such as a Meet Compute or Chromebox. Fewer devices and wires mean simpler monitoring, troubleshooting, and updating. Customers with existing Logitech Android-based devices will be able to run Meet just by adding Meet licenses for these devices.

“We’re thrilled to bring the power of Google Meet on Android to Logitech’s exceptional suite of appliance-based devices that greatly simplify ease of deployment,” said Sudeep Trivedi, Head of Video Collaboration Alliances and Go to Market at Logitech. “With this new capability, we are excited to offer the Google Meet customers a unique flexibility to deploy our products in both Meet Compute and Android deployment models, powered by AI innovations to make meetings more equitable and productive.”

Google Meet on Android is targeted to be generally available on Logitech Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini later this year.

