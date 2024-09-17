Logitech G Thrills the Global Gaming Community With Major Announcements and Exclusive Partnerships at Logi PLAY 2024

Logitech G’s Flagship Event, Held in 16 Locations Around the World, Highlights New Designs and Innovations for PRO Gamers, SIM Racers, Keyboard Enthusiasts, Console Gamers, and Introduces Exciting New Partnerships

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and a leading innovator in gaming technology and gear, took the gaming community to new heights with Logi PLAY 2024. Reflecting the company’s KEEP PLAYING ethos, this year’s event unveiled an impressive lineup of 18 innovative products and revealed new partnerships, showcasing a thrilling evolution in gaming.









Logi PLAY 2024 was live-streamed on TWITCH and featured live events worldwide, including Paris, Berlin, Shanghai, Tokyo, Sydney, Madrid, São Paulo, Silicon Valley, and eight more events worldwide. Hosted by General Manager of Logitech G, Ujesh Desi, the event showcased the ultimate customizable SIM racing family, the RACING SERIES; the advanced low-profile G915 series gaming keyboards; the next-generation pro series mouse and keyboard co-designed with top esports athletes; the ASTRO A50 Gen 5 cross-platform console headset; and the Streamlabs AI Game Highlighter for streamers and creators.

The event also highlighted the fusion of gaming and culture through partnerships with industry icons like MOMO, the renowned Italian motorsports brand, and Genshin Impact, the world’s most popular live-service open-world RPG.

For more details on the products and partnerships that we announced during the event, please read below:

Racing Series SIM:

The new Racing Series marks an important milestone in Logitech G’s simulation racing heritage. It brings unprecedented innovation and customization to drivers, letting them fine-tune their gear setup and equipment levels to match their driving style. Select items are compatible with Pro Series gear, and they are backward compatible with G Series wheels via the Logitech G Racing Adapter.

PRO Mouse and Keyboard:

Designed to meet the demands of elite esports athletes and dedicated gamers, the new lineup includes the newly designed PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX Gaming Mouse, the upgraded and ambidextrous PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Mouse, and the groundbreaking PRO X TKL RAPID Gaming Keyboard with magnetic analog rapid trigger keyboard. With these new products, Logitech G meets the gamers’ needs for the highest-performing gaming gear possible.

Logitech G 915 Series:

The Logitech G915 X Gaming Keyboard stands at an incredible 23mm high and is one of the Company’s thinnest low-profile wireless gaming keyboards. Combining the latest gaming technology with a meticulously crafted design and premium materials, the new G915 X is a flagship gaming keyboard with a sleek modern aesthetic and a premium gaming experience for the most discerning gamers and high-end users.

A50 X Console Gaming Headset:

The Logitech G ASTRO A50 5th Generation Wireless Gaming Headset and Base Station joins its bigger brother, the A50 X, to form the new A50 family of high-performance gaming headsets with advanced feature sets for multi-platform gamers. The A50 Generation 5 features PLAYSYNC AUDIO and is based on the same architecture as our award-winning A50 X, offering a streamlined and versatile feature set tailored for multiplatform gamers. The new PLAYSYNC AUDIO feature is designed specifically for players who want to use USB for seamless audio switching between console and PC platforms and don’t require HDMI video switching.

Streamlabs AI Game Highlighter:

Logitech G announced that Streamlabs added a new feature, AI Game Highlighter, that leverages AI to make content capture and publishing smarter, faster, and more advanced than ever. With the click of a button, streamers can turn streams into engaging content for publishing across their social content platforms. This saves time manually sifting through hours of footage and ensures streamers can capture the most compelling content for their social media channels.

Genshin Impact Products:

Logitech G and Genshin Impact announced a multi-year global partnership at Logi PLAY, starting with the launch of the official Genshin Impact PC gaming gear collection. This collaboration will deliver a series of exciting product and gaming innovations, with a roadmap promising more releases in the future.

The initial lineup includes the Logitech G309 LIGHTSPEED Bluetooth Gaming Mouse, inspired by Kamisato Ayaka, and the G305 LIGHTSPEED Mice featuring designs based on Sayu, Thoma, and Shikanoin Heizou. These limited-edition mice combine Genshin Impact’s enchanting visuals with Logitech G’s renowned performance and reliability.

In addition, the two companies introduced a new keyboard, which is dedicated to the Chinese market only.

MOMO Partnership:

Logitech G announced a multi-year partnership with MOMO, the iconic Italian motorsports brand renowned for crafting premium racing equipment for brands like Ferrari and Porsche. As the exclusive partner for Logitech G SIM Racing Wheels, MOMO will design, develop, and launch high-end steering wheels for the Logitech G Racing Series. The collaboration will introduce two new premium wheels: the SIM GT 320 and SIM GT-Racer 290, designed to meet the latest Logitech G RS Wheel Hub specifications.

Logi PLAY 2024 is available on demand on YouTube, and highlights can be found across our social channels, including Tiktok, Instagram, Facebook, Douyin, and Bilibili.

(LOGIIR)

