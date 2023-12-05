Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset – the ASTRO A50 X

Headset Delivers the Ultimate Console Experience with New PLAYSYNC Connectivity and Unrivaled Audio Performance

The new ASTRO A5O X is designed to deliver the ultimate console headset experience. With breakthrough innovations in audio and connectivity, the ASTRO A50 X LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset + Base Station features:

New PLAYSYNC technology for easy connectivity and switching between the XBOX, PS5 and PC via a single button press

technology for easy connectivity and switching between the XBOX, PS5 and PC via a single button press PRO-G Graphene Audio Driver technology for high performance gaming audio

technology for high performance gaming audio 24-bit LIGHTSPEED Wireless technology for pro-grade performance on the console

“ Over the last decade, the A50 has become an icon in gaming headsets due to its focus on gamer-centric design, premium sound, and superior comfort and durability,” said Ujesh Desai, general manager of Logitech G. “ Our new A50 X elevates this beloved headset with an unmatched level of performance by combining the A50’s award-winning design with several new features and advanced technologies that truly revolutionize gameplay.”

Comfort, sound, connectivity, communications and compatibility are the keys that gamers look for in an audio solution. The A50 X combines the design of the original A50, a favorite of console gamers everywhere, with four breakthrough innovations in the console headset market.

PLAYSYNC – ONE CLICK SWITCHING BETWEEN CONSOLE AND PC PLATFORMS

Bringing all systems together, PLAYSYNC Technology is an industry first that allows gamers to connect their Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and PC/MAC all at once and seamlessly switch between all three gaming systems with the simple ‘one-click’ of a button on the A50 X headset. When switching between Xbox and PS5 consoles, PLAYSYNC will change what the gamer views on their TV and what is heard in their headset. When switching to PC, PLAYSYNC will change what is heard in the gamer’s headset. Allowing gamers to decide and easily switch to the gaming experience they want to enjoy at any moment.

A50 X is a two part Base Station and Wireless Headset system that works directly with high performance game consoles as well as 4K UHD Televisions using HDMI 2.1 technology. Using HDMI, the Base Station directs audio wirelessly to the A50 X Headset, while passing the console’s video through to the TV without impacting the source’s intended fidelity and features such as 4K 120Hz HDR, VRR, and ALLM. The result is high performance and ultra-low latency video.

Audio signals are also intelligently routed on A50 X; with the headset docked to the Base Station, audio signals along with video will be passed through to the connected TV. When gamers undock the headset, audio signals will be rerouted to the headset automatically, improving convenience and versatility between open or private listening experiences.

HIGH PERFORMANCE GAMING AUDIO

With sound being such a critical component in gaming, the A50 X’s PRO-G GRAPHENE Audio Driver has been precision engineered with a 40 mm graphene diaphragm featuring a live edge suspension, to deliver superior audio performance like never before. The new driver delivers improvements in sound reproduction accuracy, time to signal accuracy and distortion reduction, allowing players to identify audio objects more clearly, and more quickly discern their location as objects move relative to the player.

Graphene is a breakthrough material for audio clarity, detail, and spatial timing accuracy. With unprecedented harmonic rigidity these audio drivers reduce distortion while delivering soaring highs, clear mids and rich bass.

Optimized for the multi-platform player who requires the highest levels of audio and visual fidelity, and demands both style and design excellence, the A50 X headset system is purposefully designed to work with high performance game consoles using HDMI 2.1 & USB-C connectivity, allowing A50 X to deliver uncompressed audio at up to 24-bit fidelity.

The integrated LED status info panel and the click-in magnetic charging cradle of the A50 X Base Station keeps the headset battery topped off and always at the ready.

LIGHTSPEED WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY

Logitech G’s award-winning 24 bit LIGHTSPEED wireless technology is a continuously improving pro-grade solution for quality of sound, reliability in connectivity, and efficiency for epic battery life. The Base Station also features simultaneous Bluetooth® connectivity allowing gamers to mix Discord chat with game audio or listen to music while playing.

FULL BAND HIGH RESOLUTION 48KHz MICROPHONE

The A50 X is Logitech G’s first headset that comes equipped with an integrated high resolution 16 bit 48 kHz LIGHTSPEED microphone; this additional bandwidth lets the microphone capture a much broader spectrum of sound delivering unrivaled performance, clarity, and quality in a boom microphone. A50 X lets players control Game/Chat mix on Xbox, PC—and even their PS5, and balance volume between game and chat with on-ear controls.

TOTAL CONTROL

Gamers can optimize and fine tune the gaming audio experience with G HUB on PC and the Logitech G App on iOS/Android devices. Control headset EQ presets or dive deep into the fully parametric EQ. Take advantage of the extended resolution of the microphone and dial in broadcast-quality EQ settings while controlling their environment with noise reduction.

Gamers can set up stream output audio mixing, specify sidetone amount, save custom presets, and more.

PLAY FOR ZERO

The Logitech G ASTRO A50 X LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset features parts that include a minimum of 35 percent post-consumer recycled content, and the paper packaging comes from FSC-certified forests. In addition the A50 X is certified Carbon Neutral, which means that we finance high-quality certified carbon offsets to reduce the carbon impact of the product to zero. For more information on our sustainability efforts, please visit our website.

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

The Logitech G ASTRO A50 X Wireless Gaming Headset + Base Station is available for pre-order now for $379.99 from Logitech G, and will be available from major participating retailers, shipping in the first half of 2024. To learn more about the new Logitech G ASTRO A50 X Wireless Gaming Headset + Base Station click here.

