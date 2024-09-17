Logitech G Introduces the Official Gaming Gear of the Genshin Impact Adventure

Multi-Year Partnership Starts with Official Logitech G309 and Logitech G305 Gaming Mice, Exclusively from Logitech G

PARIS & SHANGHAI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LOGI PLAY—Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, in partnership with the world’s popular open-world adventure role-playing game, Genshin Impact, announced at Logi Play a multi-year global partnership that starts with the introduction of the official Genshin Impact PC gaming gear collection.









This global partnership will unite two leading brands with a shared love of gaming, capabilities, and passion for play to deliver several exciting product and gaming collaborations. The partnership also includes a multi-year roadmap for future product collaborations, promising many more exciting releases to come.

“ We are excited to work with Logitech G as both teams share the passion for gaming and technology, and pay great attention to detail,” said Fish Ling, vice president of Global Business Development of HoYoverse. “ With reliable technology from Logitech G and delicate designs inspired by our beloved Genshin Impact characters, we hope the official Genshin Impact gear can be a helpful companion during the daily Teyvat adventure for our fans and gamers!”

“ Gamers from around the world immerse themselves in the Genshin Impact world like it’s their own,” said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech G. “ By creating a portfolio of official Genshin Impact products, each meticulously and carefully crafted to be faithful expressions of the Genshin Impact universe, we aim to enhance players’ experiences with the same quality and innovation that you’ve come to expect from Genshin Impact and Logitech G.”

The initial lineup features several standout gaming mice: the Logitech G309 LIGHTSPEED Bluetooth Gaming Mouse and the G305 LIGHTSPEED Mice. The G309, a premium mouse with dual-wireless connectivity and precision tracking, captures Kamisato Ayaka’s elegance in a sleek new design perfect for any gamer.

Additionally, the G305 models showcase designs inspired by the beloved characters Sayu, Thoma, and Shikanoin Heizou. These limited-edition mice blend the enchanting visuals of Genshin Impact with the top-tier performance and reliability for which Logitech G is known.

This collaboration is the beginning of a multi-year partnership between Genshin Impact and Logitech G. Fans can anticipate an exciting range of new products, including headsets, keyboards, and keyboard-mouse bundles.

In addition, the partnership has enabled built-in controller compatibility for the Logitech G CLOUD gaming handheld within Genshin Impact, now available in the United States, Canada, and Mainland China. This makes Logitech G CLOUD the world’s first handheld device with native Genshin Impact cloud controller support.

Fans can purchase the G309 LIGHTSPEED Bluetooth Gaming Mouse according to the following schedule: Amazon will begin accepting pre-orders in the U.S. and Canada on September 17th, with shipping expected in late November. The Mainland of China will start pre-orders in September, and Japan will ship in November.

G305 LIGHTSPEED Mice will be available early next year. For detailed pricing, release dates, and purchasing channels, please visit our website for each region.

About Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play open-world adventure RPG that brings players to the visually stunning world of Teyvat. The player takes on the role of the mysterious “Traveler,” who sets off on a journey to discover the fate of their lost sibling. During their adventures, players will explore various regions with unique cultures and landscapes, meet a diverse cast of characters, master the art of element-based combat, and delve deeper into the mysteries of the fantasy world. With the cross-progression function, players can now continue their adventure across PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, PC, Android, and iOS.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and unite people when working, creating, gaming, and streaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play in a good way for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or the company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at logitech.com.

