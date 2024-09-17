Logitech G Introduces the G915 X Series – The Most Advanced Low-Profile Gaming Keyboard Ever Built

New Gaming Keyboard Blends Sophisticated Low-Profile Design with Breakthrough Innovations for the Most Advanced Gaming Experience

PARIS & SHANGHAI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LOGI PLAY—Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, announced today at Logi Play the Logitech G915 X Gaming Keyboard. Standing at an incredible 23mm high, this is one of the Company’s thinnest low-profile wireless gaming keyboards. Combining the latest gaming technology with a meticulously crafted design and premium materials, the new G915 X is a flagship gaming keyboard with a sleek and modern aesthetic and a premium gaming experience for the most discerning gamers and high-end users.









“ When the G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard was released in 2019, it was a revolutionary and award-winning gaming keyboard that introduced many players to the joys of low-profile gaming. Since then, we have listened carefully to our G915 customers on what enhancements they would like to see in the next generation, and today we’re excited to announce G915 X, with the features players love and the improvements most requested,” said Arnaud Perret-Gentil, Head of PC Gaming, Logitech G.

The G915 X features a completely redesigned galvanic switch. The original switches’ hook-style stem were replaced with a new POM, cross-style stem. This new design improves the overall stability of the key for a better and quieter typing experience and simplifies the replacement or customization of your keycaps.

In addition, the switches’ actuation point was reduced from 1.5 to 1.3mm, resulting in quicker actuation. PBT keycaps were added and upgraded from ABS to double-shot, shine-through PBT, which offers better resistance to wear and reduces the visibility of potential oil from your fingers.

The build quality is key to a superior typing experience. The aluminum top plate thickness was increased from 1.2 to 1.5 mm, improving the product’s structural strength and adding the final touch of improvement to an already-loved typing experience.

The G915 X LIGHTSPEED retains the original’s tri-mode connectivity and features our ultrafast LIGHTSPEED wireless, Bluetooth®, and USB-wired connectivity.

Moreover, the battery life was improved compared to the original without compromising performance. With backlighting off, the full-size version of the G915 X LIGHTSPEED delivers up to 800 hours of battery life. At a hundred percent RGB brightness and on LIGHTSPEED, it offers up to 36 hours of continuous use, a twenty percent improvement over the original. The tenkeyless version offers up to 1000 hours with lighting off and 42 hours of battery life at 100 percent brightness.

In addition to the original volume roller, G key, and media buttons, the G915 X adds another powerful tool for control and customization. With KEYCONTROL, any key can become a powerful macro that combines multiple commands into a single keypress. Turn the numpad into a full gaming command center, or combine it with the G shift key on your mouse to give all the keys on your keyboard a different set of commands.

Additional features of the G915 X Series include:

Tri-mode connectivity. Choose from best-in-class 2.4 GHz LIGHTSPEED wireless, Bluetooth ® , and wired data modes.

, and wired data modes. Soft touch media keys, 9 G-keys, and a cast iron volume roller for quick access control.

LIGHTSYNC RGB with access to ~16.8 M colors to customize and unify all of your Logitech G gear through G HUB.

Pricing and Availability

The G915 X Series includes:

All wireless options are black and white, and the wired are black. They are available on September 17th, 2024, at LogitechG.com and at major participating retailers. For additional information, please visit our website and blog or connect with us on Instagram and X.

