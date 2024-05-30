Logitech Expands Designed-for-Mac Portfolio for Seamless Integration with Apple Ecosystem

Logitech’s newest MX for Mac and Ergo Series Wave Keys for Mac mice and keyboards feature dedicated layout and shortcuts for macOS

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DesignedforMac–Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) today announced a new lineup of Logi for Mac products aimed at enhancing the experience for Mac users while enabling more sustainable lifestyles without compromise. Adding in the latest MX series and ergonomic innovations, the lineup includes MX Keys S for Mac, MX Keys S Combo for Mac, MX Anywhere 3S for Mac, MX Keys Mini for Mac (in Space Gray), and Ergo Series Wave Keys for Mac, a new ergo keyboard. These solutions are tailored to improve performance, productivity and comfort at the desk, catering to the diverse needs of users across macOS and iPadOS with dedicated macOS keyboard layouts and colors that complement the Apple ecosystem.









“Logitech is committed to delivering innovative, user-centric solutions that seamlessly integrate with the Apple ecosystem and are designed with sustainability in mind,” said Delphine Donné, vice president and general manager of Personal Workspace Solutions at Logitech. “With a focus on optimizing workflow, productivity, and comfort, our Designed for Mac portfolio empowers Apple users to unleash their creative potential and enjoy day-long comfort at the desk without sacrificing Mac compatibility and look.”

Featuring a versatile MX portfolio as well as an Ergo Wave Keys for Mac, these new MX products are available in colors matching Mac computer designs, address multiple user needs and are integrated in a unified ecosystem with the user-friendly customization and control app, Logi Options+.

MX Keys S for Mac, the ultimate productivity keyboard with comfortable, precise typing and an updated dedicated Mac layout with smarter illumination, and time-saving Smart Actions in the Logi Options+ app to streamline workflows.

Designing for Sustainability

Logitech aspires to design each new generation of products with a lower carbon footprint than the previous one. People can now enhance their Apple ecosystem with Logitech devices designed in alignment with Sustainable Design (DfS) principles. That means using alternative materials like Next Life recycled plastic instead of virgin plastic to enhance circularity and lower product carbon footprint. The plastic parts of the newer products in the Logi for Mac portfolio include up to 78% Next Life plastic. With this launch, the MX Series has fully transitioned to using post-consumer recycled plastics (PCR plastic), aligning with the company’s commitment to sustainability. Additionally, Logitech has reduced the carbon footprint of its MX Keys S for Mac by 11% over the previous version, resulting in 192t CO2e avoided carbon per 100,000 units (enough to make a complete journey around the earth 20 times)*.

Availability and Pricing

MX Keys S for Mac ($109.99), MX Keys S Combo for Mac ($199.99), MX Anywhere 3S for Mac ($79.99), MX Keys Mini for Mac ($99.99), and Wave Keys for Mac ($59.99) will be available globally in May 2024 on www.logitech.com and at other global retailers.

The Logi Options+ app is available to download for free at logi.com/optionsplus.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

*source: Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator, US Environmental Protection Agency

