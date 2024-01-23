Logitech Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Company Raises FY 2024 Outlook

Sales were $1.26 billion, down 1 percent in US dollars and 3 percent in constant currency, compared to the prior year.

GAAP operating income was $222 million, up 26 percent compared to the prior year. Non-GAAP operating income was $248 million, up 22 percent compared to the prior year.

GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $1.55, up 80 percent compared to the prior year. Non-GAAP EPS was $1.53, up 34 percent compared to the prior year.

Cash flow from operations was $443 million, up 58 percent compared to the prior year. The quarter-ending cash balance was $1.41 billion. In the quarter, the Company returned $188 million of cash to shareholders through share repurchases.

“ We delivered solid results in our third quarter,” said Hanneke Faber, Logitech chief executive officer. “ Our teams executed well, continuing our long record of exceptional product innovation, market share gains, strong operational discipline and prudent financial management. But we will not be satisfied until we return to top line growth.”

“ Our third-quarter results show our continued focus on operational discipline,” said Chuck Boynton, Logitech chief financial officer. “ While revenue declined 3% in constant currency, we delivered strong gross margins of 42.3% and grew profitability. We generated $443 million in operating cash flow in the quarter and returned a total of $188 million to our shareholders through share repurchases.”

Outlook

Logitech raised its full-year outlook for Fiscal Year 2024:

Previous FY24 outlook New FY24 outlook Sales $4.0 – $4.15 billion $4.2 – $4.25 billion Sales growth / (decline) (in US dollars, year over year) (12%) – (9%) (7%) – (6%) Non-GAAP operating income $525 – $575 million $610 – $660 million Non-GAAP op. inc. growth / (decline) (year over year) (11%) – (2%) 4% – 12%

Financial Results Videoconference and Webcast

Logitech will hold a financial results videoconference to discuss the results for Q3 Fiscal Year 2024 on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Time. A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at https://ir.logitech.com. This press release and the Q3 Fiscal Year 2024 Shareholder Letter are also available there.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency

To facilitate comparisons to Logitech’s historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures in this press release, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, restructuring charges, net, loss on investments, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under “Supplemental Financial Information” after the tables below and posted to our website at https://ir.logitech.com. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency (“CC”), a non-GAAP measure, to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period’s average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance, outlook and trends in its business. With respect to the Company’s outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for the full Fiscal Year 2024 non-GAAP operating income outlook.

Public Dissemination of Certain Information

Recordings of Logitech’s earnings videoconferences and certain events Logitech participates in or hosts, with members of the investment community are posted on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.logitech.com. Additionally, Logitech provides notifications of news or announcements regarding its operations and financial performance, including its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), investor events, and press and earnings releases as part of its investor relations website. Logitech intends to use its investor relations website as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Logitech’s corporate governance information also is available on its investor relations website.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions and is committed to doing so in a way that is good for people and the planet. We design hardware and software solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, Streamlabs and Ultimate Ears. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @logitech.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our preliminary financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023, Fiscal Year 2024 outlook for sales and non-GAAP operating income, and related assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause Logitech’s actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions and other factors and their impact, for example changes in inflation levels and monetary policies; our expectations regarding our expense reduction efforts, including the timing thereof; changes in secular trends that impact our business; if our product offerings, marketing activities and investment prioritization decisions do not result in the sales, profitability or profitability growth we expect, or when we expect it; if we fail to innovate and develop new products in a timely and cost-effective manner for our new and existing product categories; if we do not successfully execute on our growth opportunities or our growth opportunities are more limited than we expect; the effect of demand variability, supply shortages and other supply chain challenges; the effect of logistics challenges, including disruptions in transportation lines; the effect of pricing, product, marketing and other initiatives by our competitors, and our reaction to them, on our sales, gross margins and profitability; if we are not able to maintain and enhance our brands; if our products and marketing strategies fail to separate our products from competitors’ products; if we do not efficiently manage our spending; our expectations regarding our restructuring efforts, including the timing thereof; if there is a deterioration of business and economic conditions in one or more of our sales regions or product categories, or significant fluctuations in exchange rates; changes in trade regulations, policies and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations and our ability to mitigate; if we do not successfully execute on strategic acquisitions and investments; risks associated with acquisitions; and the effect of changes to our effective income tax rates. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in Logitech’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and other reports filed with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) – unaudited Three months ended



December 31, Nine months ended



December 31, GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 1,255,473 $ 1,269,925 $ 3,286,980 $ 3,578,741 Cost of goods sold 726,252 789,489 1,937,367 2,193,735 Amortization of intangible assets 2,441 3,168 8,569 9,355 Gross profit 526,780 477,268 1,341,044 1,375,651 Operating expenses: Marketing and selling 189,175 196,653 544,716 628,122 Research and development 72,704 65,640 211,822 210,166 General and administrative 39,711 29,766 116,546 92,215 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 2,276 2,810 8,279 9,052 Restructuring charges, net 839 5,654 2,562 16,471 Total operating expenses 304,705 300,523 883,925 956,026 Operating income 222,075 176,745 457,119 419,625 Interest income 12,826 4,665 34,508 9,573 Other income (expense), net 189 1,406 (13,827 ) (18,367 ) Income before income taxes 235,090 182,816 477,800 410,831 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (9,594 ) 42,663 33,272 87,751 Net income $ 244,684 $ 140,153 $ 444,528 $ 323,080 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.57 $ 0.87 $ 2.82 $ 1.98 Diluted $ 1.55 $ 0.86 $ 2.80 $ 1.96 Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 155,933 161,244 157,568 163,042 Diluted 157,440 162,529 158,843 164,427

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) – unaudited December 31 March 31, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 2023 2023 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,412,650 $ 1,149,023 Accounts receivable, net 685,777 630,382 Inventories 447,262 682,893 Other current assets 150,754 142,876 Total current assets 2,696,443 2,605,174 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 119,200 121,503 Goodwill 463,978 454,610 Other intangible assets, net 53,724 63,173 Other assets 326,594 316,293 Total assets $ 3,659,939 $ 3,560,753 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 527,988 $ 406,968 Accrued and other current liabilities 673,435 643,139 Total current liabilities 1,201,423 1,050,107 Non-current liabilities: Income taxes payable 111,924 106,391 Other non-current liabilities 156,491 146,695 Total liabilities 1,469,838 1,303,193 Shareholders’ equity: Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value: 30,148 30,148 Issued shares — 173,106 at December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023 Additional shares that may be issued out of conditional capital — 50,000 at December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023 Additional shares that may be issued out of authorized capital — 17,311 at December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023 Additional paid-in capital 60,892 127,380 Shares in treasury, at cost — 18,108 at December 31, 2023 and 13,763 at March 31, 2023 (1,251,314 ) (977,266 ) Retained earnings 3,434,904 3,177,575 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (84,529 ) (100,277 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,190,101 2,257,560 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,659,939 $ 3,560,753

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) – unaudited Three months ended



December 31, Nine months ended



December 31, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 244,684 $ 140,153 $ 444,528 $ 323,080 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 14,739 19,410 48,874 56,698 Amortization of intangible assets 5,074 5,929 16,583 18,173 Loss on investments 604 1,488 12,213 13,065 Share-based compensation expense 20,613 15,805 64,192 51,740 Deferred income taxes (20,623 ) 21,188 (9,515 ) 24,228 Other 236 1,293 336 1,411 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (11,424 ) (1,638 ) (46,786 ) (123,547 ) Inventories 91,600 104,519 237,969 126,309 Other assets (8,301 ) 16,161 3,698 20,918 Accounts payable 32,361 (56,494 ) 120,383 (134,848 ) Accrued and other liabilities 73,389 12,097 13,536 (60,060 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 442,952 279,911 906,011 317,167 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (10,854 ) (23,738 ) (45,585 ) (69,122 ) Investment in privately held companies (50 ) (351 ) (406 ) (2,626 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (2,688 ) (14,138 ) (8,527 ) Purchases of deferred compensation investments (5,345 ) (2,687 ) (7,893 ) (5,186 ) Proceeds from sales of deferred compensation investments 5,571 2,314 8,193 4,750 Net cash used in investing activities (10,678 ) (27,150 ) (59,829 ) (80,711 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of cash dividends — — (182,305 ) (158,680 ) Payment of contingent consideration for business acquisition — — (5,002 ) (5,954 ) Purchases of registered shares (187,834 ) (90,170 ) (376,775 ) (327,731 ) Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchase rights — 3,214 15,319 16,064 Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units (2,372 ) (1,992 ) (28,596 ) (28,734 ) Other financing activities — — (1,116 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (190,206 ) (88,948 ) (578,475 ) (505,035 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 6,678 3,817 (4,080 ) (24,006 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 248,746 167,630 263,627 (292,585 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 1,163,904 868,501 1,149,023 1,328,716 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 1,412,650 $ 1,036,131 $ 1,412,650 $ 1,036,131

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) – unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three months ended December 31, Nine months ended December 31, NET SALES 2023 2022 (1) Change 2023 2022 (1) Change Net sales by product category: Gaming (2) $ 409,043 $ 411,927 (1 )% $ 957,576 $ 1,031,876 (7 )% Keyboards & Combos 229,432 220,059 4 605,201 648,632 (7 ) Pointing Devices 206,180 199,106 4 572,310 567,589 1 Video Collaboration 169,522 173,516 (2 ) 461,257 534,347 (14 ) Webcams 85,851 94,252 (9 ) 249,273 305,532 (18 ) Tablet Accessories 64,239 65,157 (1 ) 198,252 185,945 7 Headsets 41,762 46,736 (11 ) 123,023 137,429 (10 ) Other (3) 49,444 59,172 (16 ) 120,088 167,391 (28 ) Total Net Sales $ 1,255,473 $ 1,269,925 (1 )% $ 3,286,980 $ 3,578,741 (8 )%

(1) The Company has reclassified certain prior period amounts to conform to the current period presentation. (2) Gaming includes streaming services revenue generated by Streamlabs. (3) Other primarily consists of mobile speakers and PC speakers.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) – unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three months ended



December 31, Nine months ended



December 31, GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION(A) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit – GAAP $ 526,780 $ 477,268 $ 1,341,044 $ 1,375,651 Share-based compensation expense 2,189 1,324 6,066 4,228 Amortization of intangible assets 2,441 3,168 8,569 9,355 Gross profit – Non-GAAP $ 531,410 $ 481,760 $ 1,355,679 $ 1,389,234 Gross margin – GAAP 42.0 % 37.6 % 40.8 % 38.4 % Gross margin – Non-GAAP 42.3 % 37.9 % 41.2 % 38.8 % Operating expenses – GAAP $ 304,705 $ 300,523 $ 883,925 $ 956,026 Less: Share-based compensation expense 18,424 14,481 58,126 47,512 Less: Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 2,276 2,810 8,279 9,052 Less: Restructuring charges, net 839 5,654 2,562 16,471 Operating expenses – Non-GAAP $ 283,166 $ 277,578 $ 814,958 $ 882,991 % of net sales – GAAP 24.3 % 23.7 % 26.9 % 26.7 % % of net sales – Non-GAAP 22.6 % 21.9 % 24.8 % 24.7 % Operating income – GAAP $ 222,075 $ 176,745 $ 457,119 $ 419,625 Share-based compensation expense 20,613 15,805 64,192 51,740 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 4,717 5,978 16,848 18,407 Restructuring charges, net 839 5,654 2,562 16,471 Operating income – Non-GAAP $ 248,244 $ 204,182 $ 540,721 $ 506,243 % of net sales – GAAP 17.7 % 13.9 % 13.9 % 11.7 % % of net sales – Non-GAAP 19.8 % 16.1 % 16.5 % 14.1 % Net income – GAAP $ 244,684 $ 140,153 $ 444,528 $ 323,080 Share-based compensation expense 20,613 15,805 64,192 51,740 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 4,717 5,978 16,848 18,407 Restructuring charges, net 839 5,654 2,562 16,471 Loss on investments 604 1,488 12,213 13,065 Non-GAAP income tax adjustment (29,963 ) 16,230 (22,033 ) 23,296 Net income – Non-GAAP $ 241,494 $ 185,308 $ 518,310 $ 446,059 Net income per share: Diluted – GAAP $ 1.55 $ 0.86 $ 2.80 $ 1.96 Diluted – Non-GAAP $ 1.53 $ 1.14 $ 3.26 $ 2.71 Shares used to compute net income per share: Diluted – GAAP and Non-GAAP 157,440 162,529 158,843 164,427

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) – unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three months ended



December 31, Nine months ended



December 31, SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE 2023 2022 2023 2022 Share-based Compensation Expense Cost of goods sold $ 2,189 $ 1,324 $ 6,066 $ 4,228 Marketing and selling 8,878 8,014 28,623 25,240 Research and development 4,421 2,756 13,568 11,568 General and administrative 5,125 3,711 15,935 10,704 Total share-based compensation expense 20,613 15,805 64,192 51,740 Income tax benefit (3,391 ) (3,276 ) (11,257 ) (7,496 ) Total share-based compensation expense, net of income tax benefit $ 17,222 $ 12,529 $ 52,935 $ 44,244

*Note: These preliminary results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

(A) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial measures. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, can offer insight in the review of our financial and operational performance and enables investors to more fully understand trends in our current and future performance. In assessing our business during the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and prior periods presented, we excluded items in the following general categories, each of which are described below:

Share-based compensation expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures excluding share-based compensation expense, in addition to the GAAP measures, allows for a more transparent comparison of our financial results from period to period. We prepare and maintain our budgets and forecasts for future periods on a basis consistent with this non-GAAP financial measure. Further, companies use a variety of types of equity awards as well as a variety of methodologies, assumptions and estimates to determine share-based compensation expense. We believe that excluding share-based compensation expense enhances our ability and the ability of investors to understand the impact of non-cash share-based compensation on our operating results and to compare our results against the results of other companies.

Amortization of intangible assets. We incur intangible asset amortization expense, primarily in connection with our acquisitions of various businesses and technologies. The amortization of purchased intangibles varies depending on the level of acquisition activity. We exclude these various charges in budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods and we believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these various non-cash charges, as well as the GAAP measures, provides additional insight when comparing our gross profit, operating expenses, and financial results from period to period.

Acquisition-related costs.

