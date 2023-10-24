Company Raises FY 2024 Outlook

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insert after last paragraph of release: GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





The updated release reads:

LOGITECH ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2024 RESULTS

Company Raises FY 2024 Outlook

SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR — Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2024.

Sales were $1.06 billion, down 8 percent in US dollars and 9 percent in constant currency, compared to the prior year.

GAAP operating income was $157 million, up 23 percent compared to the prior year. Non-GAAP operating income was $183 million, up 17 percent compared to the prior year. In the quarter, the Company continued to reduce operating expenses, down 9 percent compared to the prior year, in line with the decline in net sales.

GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $0.86, up 72 percent compared to the prior year. Non-GAAP EPS was $1.09, up 30 percent compared to the prior year.

Cash flow from operations was $223 million, up $150 million compared to the prior year. The quarter-ending cash balance was $1.16 billion. In the quarter, the Company returned $276 million of cash to shareholders through its annual dividend payment and share repurchases.

“ The Logitech team stepped up execution this quarter and delivered results that demonstrate the underlying potential of our business,” said Guy Gecht, Logitech interim chief executive officer. “ We made great progress toward a return to growth and exceeded our pre-pandemic profit levels. Our design-led innovation capabilities were on full display, with 16 new product introductions during the quarter. I’m proud of what our team has accomplished in this challenging environment. We remain focused on developing market leading products, operational excellence, and value creation for shareholders.”

“ While our second quarter revenue was down compared to last year, we delivered expanded gross margins of 42.0% and operating margins of 17.3%,” said Chuck Boynton, Logitech chief financial officer. “ Through strong operating execution and working capital management, we generated $223 million in operating cash flow and returned $276 million to our shareholders. Our focus on cost discipline with a customer-first mindset is paying off, with share growth in key categories. We remain cautiously optimistic on the balance of the year and are pleased to raise the annual outlook.”

CEO Search Update

Over the last four months, the board of directors, led by Wendy Becker, has been conducting a global CEO search looking at internal and external candidates across industries and geographies. The board has met with a number of strong, diverse and experienced candidates, and is moving closer to finalizing a decision.

Updated Full Year Outlook

Logitech raised its full-year outlook for Fiscal Year 2024:

Previous FY 2024 outlook New FY 2024 outlook Sales $3.8 – $4.0 billion $4.0 – $4.15 billion Sales decline (in US dollars, year over year) 16% – 12% 12% – 9% Non-GAAP operating income $400 – $500 million $525 – $575 million Non-GAAP op. inc. decline (year over year) 32% – 15% 11% – 2%

H1 2024 Results Compared to H1 2024 Outlook

Logitech exceeded its outlook for the first half of Fiscal Year 2024:

H1 2024 outlook H1 2024 results Sales $1.875 – $1.975 billion $2.032 billion Sales decline (in US dollars, year over year) 19% – 14% 12% Non-GAAP operating income $180 – $220 million $292 million Non-GAAP op. inc. decline (year over year) 40% – 27% 3%

Financial Results Videoconference and Webcast

Logitech will hold a financial results videoconference to discuss the results for Q2 Fiscal Year 2024 on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency

To facilitate comparisons to Logitech’s historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures in this press release, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, restructuring charges (credits), net, loss (gain) on investments, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under “Supplemental Financial Information” after the tables below and posted to our website at http://ir.logitech.com. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency (“CC”), a non-GAAP measure, to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period’s average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance, outlook and trends in its business. With respect to the Company’s outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for the full Fiscal Year 2024 non-GAAP operating income outlook.

Public Dissemination of Certain Information

Recordings of Logitech’s earnings videoconferences and certain events Logitech participates in or hosts, with members of the investment community are posted on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.logitech.com. Additionally, Logitech provides notifications of news or announcements regarding its operations and financial performance, including its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), investor events, and press and earnings releases as part of its investor relations website. Logitech intends to use its investor relations website as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Logitech’s corporate governance information also is available on its investor relations website.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions and is committed to doing so in a way that is good for people and the planet. We design hardware and software solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones and Ultimate Ears. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @logitech.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our preliminary financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2023, Fiscal Year 2024 outlook for sales and non-GAAP operating income, CEO search update, and related assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause Logitech’s actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions and other factors and their impact, for example changes in inflation levels and monetary policies; our expectations regarding our expense reduction efforts, including the timing thereof; changes in secular trends that impact our business; if our product offerings, marketing activities and investment prioritization decisions do not result in the sales, profitability or profitability growth we expect, or when we expect it; if we fail to innovate and develop new products in a timely and cost-effective manner for our new and existing product categories; if we do not successfully execute on our growth opportunities or our growth opportunities are more limited than we expect; the effect of demand variability, supply shortages and other supply chain challenges; the effect of pricing, product, marketing and other initiatives by our competitors, and our reaction to them, on our sales, gross margins and profitability; if we are not able to maintain and enhance our brands; if our products and marketing strategies fail to separate our products from competitors’ products; if we do not efficiently manage our spending; our expectations regarding our restructuring efforts, including the timing thereof; if there is a deterioration of business and economic conditions in one or more of our sales regions or product categories, or significant fluctuations in exchange rates; changes in trade regulations, policies and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations and our ability to mitigate; if we do not successfully execute on strategic acquisitions and investments; risks associated with acquisitions; and the effect of changes to our effective income tax rates. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in Logitech’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and our subsequent reports filed with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) – unaudited Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30, GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 1,057,008 $ 1,148,951 $ 2,031,507 $ 2,308,816 Cost of goods sold 615,403 707,026 1,211,115 1,404,246 Amortization of intangible assets 2,983 3,145 6,128 6,187 Gross profit 438,622 438,780 814,264 898,383 Operating expenses: Marketing and selling 176,356 202,091 355,541 431,469 Research and development 68,559 69,009 139,118 144,526 General and administrative 35,538 26,589 76,835 62,449 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 3,318 2,873 6,003 6,242 Restructuring charges (credits), net (1,788 ) 10,817 1,723 10,817 Total operating expenses 281,983 311,379 579,220 655,503 Operating income 156,639 127,401 235,044 242,880 Interest income 11,856 3,459 21,682 4,908 Other income (expense), net (1,044 ) (25,397 ) (14,016 ) (19,773 ) Income before income taxes 167,451 105,463 242,710 228,015 Provision for income taxes 30,334 23,372 42,866 45,088 Net income $ 137,117 $ 82,091 $ 199,844 $ 182,927 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.87 $ 0.50 $ 1.26 $ 1.12 Diluted $ 0.86 $ 0.50 $ 1.25 $ 1.11 Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 157,911 163,186 158,385 163,937 Diluted 158,934 164,328 159,545 165,371

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) – unaudited September 30, March 31, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 2023 2023 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,163,904 $ 1,149,023 Accounts receivable, net 656,895 630,382 Inventories 532,943 682,893 Other current assets 138,482 142,876 Total current assets 2,492,224 2,605,174 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 122,027 121,503 Goodwill 461,401 454,610 Other intangible assets, net 58,081 63,173 Other assets 291,297 316,293 Total assets $ 3,425,030 $ 3,560,753 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 492,905 $ 406,968 Accrued and other current liabilities 594,042 643,139 Total current liabilities 1,086,947 1,050,107 Non-current liabilities: Income taxes payable 114,235 106,391 Other non-current liabilities 146,583 146,695 Total liabilities 1,347,765 1,303,193 Shareholders’ equity: Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value: 30,148 30,148 Issued shares — 173,106 at September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 Additional shares that may be issued out of conditional capital — 50,000 at September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 Additional shares that may be issued out of authorized capital — 17,311 at September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 Additional paid-in capital 47,311 127,380 Shares in treasury, at cost — 16,029 at September 30, 2023 and 13,763 at March 31, 2023 (1,083,468 ) (977,266 ) Retained earnings 3,190,220 3,177,575 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (106,946 ) (100,277 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,077,265 2,257,560 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,425,030 $ 3,560,753

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) – unaudited Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 137,117 $ 82,091 $ 199,844 $ 182,927 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 16,637 18,662 34,135 37,288 Amortization of intangible assets 5,682 6,015 11,509 12,244 Loss (gain) on investments (214 ) 22,934 11,609 11,577 Share-based compensation expense 22,068 12,245 43,579 35,935 Deferred income taxes 8,146 2,775 11,108 3,040 Other 76 242 100 118 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (100,752 ) (77,337 ) (35,362 ) (121,909 ) Inventories 35,929 22,114 146,369 21,790 Other assets (22,343 ) (175 ) 11,999 4,757 Accounts payable 106,442 (8,320 ) 88,022 (78,354 ) Accrued and other liabilities 14,476 (8,322 ) (59,853 ) (72,157 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 223,264 72,924 463,059 37,256 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (18,493 ) (25,821 ) (34,731 ) (45,384 ) Investment in privately held companies (322 ) (187 ) (356 ) (2,275 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (12,878 ) — (14,138 ) (5,839 ) Purchases of deferred compensation investments (1,479 ) (1,577 ) (2,548 ) (2,499 ) Proceeds from sales of deferred compensation investments 1,551 1,493 2,622 2,436 Net cash used in investing activities (31,621 ) (26,092 ) (49,151 ) (53,561 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of cash dividends (182,305 ) (158,680 ) (182,305 ) (158,680 ) Payment of contingent consideration for business acquisition (5,002 ) (5,954 ) (5,002 ) (5,954 ) Purchases of registered shares (93,865 ) (116,942 ) (188,941 ) (237,561 ) Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchase rights 13,206 12,850 15,319 12,850 Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units (2,028 ) (2,598 ) (26,224 ) (26,742 ) Other financing activities (1,116 ) — (1,116 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (271,110 ) (271,324 ) (388,269 ) (416,087 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (7,715 ) (13,664 ) (10,758 ) (27,823 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (87,182 ) (238,156 ) 14,881 (460,215 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 1,251,086 1,106,657 1,149,023 1,328,716 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 1,163,904 $ 868,501 $ 1,163,904 $ 868,501

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) – unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30, NET SALES 2023 2022 (1) Change 2023 2022 (1) Change Net sales by product category: Gaming (2) $ 282,104 $ 322,028 (12 )% $ 548,533 $ 619,949 (12 )% Keyboards & Combos 194,914 200,853 (3 ) 375,769 428,573 (12 ) Pointing Devices 191,676 185,200 3 366,130 368,483 (1 ) Video Collaboration 152,389 179,199 (15 ) 291,735 360,831 (19 ) Webcams 88,222 102,018 (14 ) 163,422 211,280 (23 ) Tablet Accessories 63,677 54,203 17 134,013 120,788 11 Headsets 44,411 44,750 (1 ) 81,261 90,693 (10 ) Other (3) 39,615 60,700 (35 ) 70,644 108,219 (35 ) Total Net Sales $ 1,057,008 $ 1,148,951 (8 )% $ 2,031,507 $ 2,308,816 (12 )%

(1) The Company has reclassified certain prior period amounts to conform to the current period presentation. (2) Gaming includes streaming services revenue generated by Streamlabs. (3) Other primarily consists of mobile speakers and PC speakers.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) – unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30, GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (A) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit – GAAP $ 438,622 $ 438,780 $ 814,264 $ 898,383 Share-based compensation expense 2,462 1,443 3,877 2,904 Amortization of intangible assets 2,983 3,145 6,128 6,187 Gross profit – Non-GAAP $ 444,067 $ 443,368 $ 824,269 $ 907,474 Gross margin – GAAP 41.5 % 38.2 % 40.1 % 38.9 % Gross margin – Non-GAAP 42.0 % 38.6 % 40.6 % 39.3 % Operating expenses – GAAP $ 281,983 $ 311,379 $ 579,220 $ 655,503 Less: Share-based compensation expense 19,606 10,802 39,702 33,031 Less: Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 3,318 2,873 6,003 6,242 Less: Restructuring charges (credits), net (1,788 ) 10,817 1,723 10,817 Operating expenses – Non-GAAP $ 260,847 $ 286,887 $ 531,792 $ 605,413 % of net sales – GAAP 26.7 % 27.1 % 28.5 % 28.4 % % of net sales – Non-GAAP 24.7 % 25.0 % 26.2 % 26.2 % Operating income – GAAP $ 156,639 $ 127,401 $ 235,044 $ 242,880 Share-based compensation expense 22,068 12,245 43,579 35,935 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 6,301 6,018 12,131 12,429 Restructuring charges (credits), net (1,788 ) 10,817 1,723 10,817 Operating income – Non-GAAP $ 183,220 $ 156,481 $ 292,477 $ 302,061 % of net sales – GAAP 14.8 % 11.1 % 11.6 % 10.5 % % of net sales – Non-GAAP 17.3 % 13.6 % 14.4 % 13.1 % Net income – GAAP $ 137,117 $ 82,091 $ 199,844 $ 182,927 Share-based compensation expense 22,068 12,245 43,579 35,935 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 6,301 6,018 12,131 12,429 Restructuring charges (credits), net (1,788 ) 10,817 1,723 10,817 Loss (gain) on investments (214 ) 22,934 11,609 11,577 Non-GAAP income tax adjustment 9,933 3,607 7,930 7,066 Net income – Non-GAAP $ 173,417 $ 137,712 $ 276,816 $ 260,751 Net income per share: Diluted – GAAP $ 0.86 $ 0.50 $ 1.25 $ 1.11 Diluted – Non-GAAP $ 1.09 $ 0.84 $ 1.74 $ 1.58 Shares used to compute net income per share: Diluted – GAAP and Non-GAAP 158,934 164,328 159,545 165,371

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) – unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30, SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE 2023 2022 2023 2022 Share-based Compensation Expense Cost of goods sold $ 2,462 $ 1,443 $ 3,877 $ 2,904 Marketing and selling 9,262 7,429 19,745 17,226 Research and development 4,694 3,280 9,147 8,812 General and administrative 5,650 93 10,810 6,993 Total share-based compensation expense 22,068 12,245 43,579 35,935 Income tax expense (benefit) (2,548 ) 102 (7,866 ) (4,220 ) Total share-based compensation expense, net of income tax expense (benefit) $ 19,520 $ 12,347 $ 35,713 $ 31,715

*Note: These preliminary results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2023 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

(A) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial measures. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, can offer insight in the review of our financial and operational performance and enables investors to more fully understand trends in our current and future performance. In assessing our business during t

Contacts

Nate Melihercik, Head of Global Investor Relations – ir@logitech.com

Nicole Kenyon, Head of Global Corporate and Internal Communications – nkenyon@logitech.com (USA)

Ben Starkie, Corporate Communications – +41 (0) 79-292-3499, bstarkie1@logitech.com (Europe)

Read full story here