Logitech Announces Q4 and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Company Reaffirms Outlook for First Half of FY 2024

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR — Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full Fiscal Year 2023, ended March 31, 2023.

For Fiscal Year 2023:

Sales were $4.54 billion, down 17 percent in US dollars and 13 percent in constant currency, compared to the prior year. This performance reflects the challenging macroeconomic environment and lower enterprise and consumer spending.

GAAP operating income was $458 million, down 41 percent, compared to the prior year. Non-GAAP operating income was $589 million, down 35 percent, compared to the prior year. Despite the decline, operating expenses were prudently reduced, down 17 percent compared to the prior year, in line with the decline in net sales.

GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $2.23, down 41 percent, compared to the prior year. Non-GAAP EPS was $3.22, down 30 percent, compared to the prior year.

Cash flow from operations was $534 million, up 79 percent, and the end-of-year cash balance was $1.15 billion. The Company returned $577 million of cash to shareholders through its annual dividend payment and share repurchases.

These results were within the range of Logitech’s previously provided Fiscal Year 2023 outlook of between 15 percent and 13 percent sales decline in constant currency, and between $550 million and $600 million in non-GAAP operating income.

For Q4 Fiscal Year 2023:

Sales were $960 million, down 22 percent in US dollars and 20 percent in constant currency, compared to Q4 of the prior year.

GAAP operating income was $39 million, down 70 percent, compared to Q4 of the prior year. Non-GAAP operating income was $82 million, down 47 percent, compared to Q4 of the prior year.

“ Logitech’s Fiscal Year 2023 performance was in line with our revised outlook,” said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer. “ Despite the decline in sales, we are significantly larger than before the pandemic. We are focused on our long-term strategy, building out our capabilities and capitalizing on the trends that fuel our business – video collaboration, hybrid work, gaming and digital content creation. These trends continue to offer a great opportunity for us to design outstanding, seamless experiences for people to work, play and create from anywhere.”

“ We begin Fiscal Year 2024 on solid footing, with a robust balance sheet, improved inventory levels, strong cash flow and no debt,” said Charles Boynton, Logitech chief financial officer. “ We have proactively controlled expenses to align our operating costs with reduced revenue. While macro conditions remain uncertain, we reaffirm our outlook for the first half of the new fiscal year.”

Outlook

Logitech confirmed its outlook for the first half of Fiscal Year 2024:

H1 2024 outlook Sales $1.8 billion – $1.9 billion Sales decline (in US dollars, year over year) 22% – 18% Non-GAAP operating income $160 million – $190 million

Prepared Remarks Available Online

Logitech has made its prepared written remarks for the financial results videoconference available online on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

Financial Results Videoconference and Webcast

Logitech will hold a financial results videoconference to discuss the results for Q4 and the full Fiscal Year 2023 on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency

To facilitate comparisons to Logitech’s historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures in this press release, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, impairment of intangible assets, change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition, restructuring charges, loss on investments, pension curtailment gains, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under “Supplemental Financial Information” after the tables below and posted to our website at http://ir.logitech.com. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency (“CC”), a non-GAAP measure, to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period’s average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance, outlook and trends in its business. With respect to the Company’s outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for the first half of Fiscal Year 2024 non-GAAP operating income outlook.

Public Dissemination of Certain Information

Logitech webcasts its earnings calls, and certain events Logitech participates in or hosts, with members of the investment community on its investor relations website at https://ir.logitech.com. Additionally, Logitech provides notifications of news or announcements regarding its operations and financial performance, including its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), investor events, and press and earnings releases as part of its investor relations website. Logitech intends to use its investor relations website as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Logitech’s corporate governance information also is available on its investor relations website.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions and is committed to doing so in a way that is good for people and the planet. We design hardware and software solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones and Ultimate Ears. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @logitech.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our preliminary financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and first half of Fiscal Year 2024 outlook for sales and non-GAAP operating income, trends in our business, and related assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause Logitech’s actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions and other factors and their impact, for example changes in inflation levels and monetary policies, and the COVID-19 pandemic; our expectations regarding our expense reduction efforts, including the timing thereof; changes in secular trends that impact our business; if our product offerings, marketing activities and investment prioritization decisions do not result in the sales, profitability or profitability growth we expect, or when we expect it; if we fail to innovate and develop new products in a timely and cost-effective manner for our new and existing product categories; if we do not successfully execute on our growth opportunities or our growth opportunities are more limited than we expect; the effect of demand variability, supply shortages and other supply chain challenges; the effect of pricing, product, marketing and other initiatives by our competitors, and our reaction to them, on our sales, gross margins and profitability; if we are not able to maintain and enhance our brands; if our products and marketing strategies fail to separate our products from competitors’ products; if we do not efficiently manage our spending; our expectations regarding our restructuring efforts, including the timing thereof; if there is a deterioration of business and economic conditions in one or more of our sales regions or product categories, or significant fluctuations in exchange rates; changes in trade regulations, policies and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations and our ability to mitigate; if we do not successfully execute on strategic acquisitions and investments; risks associated with acquisitions; and the effect of changes to our effective income tax rates. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in Logitech’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and our subsequent reports filed with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) – unaudited Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended March 31, March 31, GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 960,077 $ 1,229,994 $ 4,538,818 $ 5,481,101 Cost of goods sold 612,703 733,092 2,806,438 3,204,072 Amortization of intangible assets 3,510 2,995 12,865 14,023 Gross profit 343,864 493,907 1,719,515 2,263,006 Operating expenses: Marketing and selling 181,060 247,017 809,182 1,025,899 Research and development 70,630 78,408 280,796 291,844 General and administrative 32,437 36,357 124,652 148,648 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 2,791 2,961 11,843 16,947 Impairment of intangible assets — — — 7,000 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition — — — (3,509 ) Restructuring charges, net 18,102 395 34,573 2,165 Total operating expenses 305,020 365,138 1,261,046 1,488,994 Operating income 38,844 128,769 458,469 774,012 Interest income 8,758 451 18,331 1,246 Other income (expense), net 5,089 2,501 (13,278 ) 560 Income before income taxes 52,691 131,721 463,522 775,818 Provision for income taxes 11,196 23,516 98,947 131,305 Net income $ 41,495 $ 108,205 $ 364,575 $ 644,513 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.65 $ 2.25 $ 3.85 Diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.64 $ 2.23 $ 3.78 Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 160,073 165,898 162,302 167,447 Diluted 161,524 168,546 163,704 170,414

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) – unaudited March 31, March 31, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 2023 2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,149,023 $ 1,328,716 Accounts receivable, net 630,382 675,604 Inventories 682,893 933,124 Other current assets 142,876 135,478 Total current assets 2,605,174 3,072,922 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 121,503 109,807 Goodwill 454,610 448,175 Other intangible assets, net 63,173 83,779 Other assets 316,293 320,722 Total assets $ 3,560,753 $ 4,035,405 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 406,968 $ 636,306 Accrued and other current liabilities 643,139 784,848 Total current liabilities 1,050,107 1,421,154 Non-current liabilities: Income taxes payable 106,391 83,380 Other non-current liabilities 146,695 132,133 Total liabilities 1,303,193 1,636,667 Shareholders’ equity: Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value: 30,148 30,148 Issued shares —173,106 at March 31, 2023 and 2022 Additional shares that may be issued out of conditional capital — 50,000 at March 31, 2023 and 2022 Additional shares that may be issued out of authorized capital — 17,311 at March 31, 2023 and 2022 Additional paid-in capital 127,380 129,925 Shares in treasury, at cost — 13,763 and 7,855 at March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively (977,266 ) (632,893 ) Retained earnings 3,177,575 2,975,681 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (100,277 ) (104,123 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,257,560 2,398,738 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,560,753 $ 4,035,405

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) – unaudited Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended March 31, March 31, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 41,495 $ 108,205 $ 364,575 $ 644,513 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 19,611 22,974 76,309 88,361 Amortization of intangible assets 6,234 5,956 24,407 30,179 Impairment of intangible assets — — — 7,000 Loss on investments 1,008 262 14,073 1,683 Share-based compensation expense 19,042 21,014 70,782 93,479 Deferred income taxes 6,486 (35 ) 30,714 27,334 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition — — — (3,509 ) Pension curtailment gains (4,225 ) — (4,225 ) — Other (406 ) 72 1,005 1,140 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net 174,732 164,848 51,185 (71,510 ) Inventories 121,000 (98,812 ) 247,309 (276,640 ) Other assets (15,284 ) 2,400 5,634 (18,169 ) Accounts payable (84,203 ) (100,666 ) (219,051 ) (181,303 ) Accrued and other liabilities (68,647 ) (26,628 ) (128,707 ) (44,240 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 216,843 99,590 534,010 298,318 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (23,231 ) (25,426 ) (92,353 ) (89,152 ) Investment in privately held companies (1,731 ) (203 ) (4,357 ) (1,463 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (350 ) (8,527 ) (16,236 ) Purchases of short-term investments — — — (10,000 ) Proceeds from the sale of short-term investments — 7,035 — 8,260 Purchases of deferred compensation investments (1,516 ) (1,414 ) (6,702 ) (5,058 ) Proceeds from sales of deferred compensation investments 1,459 1,501 6,209 5,786 Net cash used in investing activities (25,019 ) (18,857 ) (105,730 ) (107,863 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of cash dividends — — (158,680 ) (159,410 ) Payment of contingent consideration for business acquisition — — (5,954 ) (880 ) Purchases of registered shares (90,615 ) (121,397 ) (418,346 ) (412,022 ) Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchase rights 12,726 13,005 28,790 29,649 Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units (429 ) (5,628 ) (29,163 ) (64,156 ) Net cash used in financing activities (78,318 ) (114,020 ) (583,353 ) (606,819 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (614 ) (2,408 ) (24,620 ) (5,247 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 112,892 (35,695 ) (179,693 ) (421,611 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 1,036,131 1,364,411 1,328,716 1,750,327 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 1,149,023 $ 1,328,716 $ 1,149,023 $ 1,328,716

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) – unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended March 31, March 31, NET SALES 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net sales by product category: Pointing Devices $ 160,768 $ 178,126 (10 )% $ 728,357 $ 781,108 (7 )% Keyboards & Combos 187,800 231,064 (19 ) 836,432 967,301 (14 ) PC Webcams 49,659 84,147 (41 ) 227,692 403,651 (44 ) Tablet & Other Accessories 68,429 67,191 2 254,374 310,123 (18 ) Gaming (1) 239,028 316,427 (24 ) 1,211,485 1,451,883 (17 ) Video Collaboration 178,721 243,439 (27 ) 887,517 997,164 (11 ) Mobile Speakers 11,823 25,058 (53 ) 111,649 149,782 (25 ) Audio & Wearables 62,410 82,459 (24 ) 274,231 401,424 (32 ) Other (2) 1,439 2,083 (31 ) 7,081 18,665 (62 ) Total Sales $ 960,077 $ 1,229,994 (22 )% $ 4,538,818 $ 5,481,101 (17 )%

_____________________ (1) Gaming includes streaming services revenue generated by Streamlabs. (2) Other includes Smart Home.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) – unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended March 31, March 31, GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (A) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit – GAAP $ 343,864 $ 493,907 $ 1,719,515 $ 2,263,006 Share-based compensation expense 1,407 1,442 5,635 6,695 Amortization of intangible assets 3,510 2,995 12,865 14,023 Gross profit – Non-GAAP $ 348,781 $ 498,344 $ 1,738,015 $ 2,283,724 Gross margin – GAAP 35.8 % 40.2 % 37.9 % 41.3 % Gross margin – Non-GAAP 36.3 % 40.5 % 38.3 % 41.7 % Operating expenses – GAAP $ 305,020 $ 365,138 $ 1,261,046 $ 1,488,994 Less: Share-based compensation expense 17,635 19,572 65,147 86,784 Less: Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 2,791 2,961 11,843 16,947 Less: Impairment of intangible assets — — — 7,000 Less: Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition — — — (3,509 ) Less: Restructuring charges, net 18,102 395 34,573 2,165 Operating expenses – Non-GAAP $ 266,492 $ 342,210 $ 1,149,483 $ 1,379,607 % of net sales – GAAP 31.8 % 29.7 % 27.8 % 27.2 % % of net sales – Non-GAAP 27.8 % 27.8 % 25.3 % 25.2 % Operating income – GAAP $ 38,844 $ 128,769 $ 458,469 $ 774,012 Share-based compensation expense 19,042 21,014 70,782 93,479 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 6,301 5,956 24,708 30,970 Impairment of intangible assets — — — 7,000 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition — — — (3,509 ) Restructuring charges, net 18,102 395 34,573 2,165 Operating income – Non-GAAP $ 82,289 $ 156,134 $ 588,532 $ 904,117 % of net sales – GAAP 4.0 % 10.5 % 10.1 % 14.1 % % of net sales – Non-GAAP 8.6 % 12.7 % 13.0 % 16.5 % Net income – GAAP $ 41,495 $ 108,205 $ 364,575 $ 644,513 Share-based compensation expense 19,042 21,014 70,782 93,479 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 6,301 5,956 24,708 30,970 Impairment of intangible assets — — — 7,000 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition — — — (3,509 ) Restructuring charges, net 18,102 395 34,573 2,165 Loss on investments 1,008 262 14,073 1,683 Pension curtailment gains (4,225 ) — (4,225 ) — Non-GAAP income tax adjustment (1,167 ) (99 ) 22,129 12,364 Net income – Non-GAAP $ 80,556 $ 135,733 $ 526,615 $ 788,665 Net income per share: Diluted – GAAP $ 0.26 $ 0.64 $ 2.23 $ 3.78 Diluted – Non-GAAP $ 0.50 $ 0.81 $ 3.22 $ 4.63 Shares used to compute net income per share: Diluted – GAAP and Non-GAAP 161,524 168,546 163,704 170,414

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) – unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended March 31, March 31, SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE 2023 2022 2023 2022 Share-based Compensation Expense Cost of goods sold $ 1,407 $ 1,442 $ 5,635 $ 6,695 Marketing and selling 9,467 8,809 34,707 37,796 Research and development 3,724 4,061 15,292 18,356 General and administrative 4,444 6,702 15,148 30,632 Total share-based compensation expense 19,042 21,014 70,782 93,479 Income tax benefit (2,254 ) (3,527 ) (9,750 ) (26,987 ) Total share-based compensation expense, net of income tax benefit $ 16,788 $ 17,487 $ 61,032 $ 66,492

*Note: These preliminary results for the three months and fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

(A) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial measures.

Contacts

Editorial Contacts:

Nate Melihercik, Head of Global Investor Relations – ir@logitech.com

Nicole Kenyon, Head of Global Corporate and Internal Communications – nkenyon@logitech.com (USA)



Ben Starkie, Corporate Communications – +41 (0)79-292-3499, bstarkie1@logitech.com (Europe)

Read full story here