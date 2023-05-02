Logitech Announces Q4 and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Results

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR — Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full Fiscal Year 2023, ended March 31, 2023.

For Fiscal Year 2023:

  • Sales were $4.54 billion, down 17 percent in US dollars and 13 percent in constant currency, compared to the prior year. This performance reflects the challenging macroeconomic environment and lower enterprise and consumer spending.
  • GAAP operating income was $458 million, down 41 percent, compared to the prior year. Non-GAAP operating income was $589 million, down 35 percent, compared to the prior year. Despite the decline, operating expenses were prudently reduced, down 17 percent compared to the prior year, in line with the decline in net sales.
  • GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $2.23, down 41 percent, compared to the prior year. Non-GAAP EPS was $3.22, down 30 percent, compared to the prior year.
  • Cash flow from operations was $534 million, up 79 percent, and the end-of-year cash balance was $1.15 billion. The Company returned $577 million of cash to shareholders through its annual dividend payment and share repurchases.
  • These results were within the range of Logitech’s previously provided Fiscal Year 2023 outlook of between 15 percent and 13 percent sales decline in constant currency, and between $550 million and $600 million in non-GAAP operating income.

For Q4 Fiscal Year 2023:

  • Sales were $960 million, down 22 percent in US dollars and 20 percent in constant currency, compared to Q4 of the prior year.
  • GAAP operating income was $39 million, down 70 percent, compared to Q4 of the prior year. Non-GAAP operating income was $82 million, down 47 percent, compared to Q4 of the prior year.

Logitech’s Fiscal Year 2023 performance was in line with our revised outlook,” said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer. “Despite the decline in sales, we are significantly larger than before the pandemic. We are focused on our long-term strategy, building out our capabilities and capitalizing on the trends that fuel our business – video collaboration, hybrid work, gaming and digital content creation. These trends continue to offer a great opportunity for us to design outstanding, seamless experiences for people to work, play and create from anywhere.”

We begin Fiscal Year 2024 on solid footing, with a robust balance sheet, improved inventory levels, strong cash flow and no debt,” said Charles Boynton, Logitech chief financial officer. “We have proactively controlled expenses to align our operating costs with reduced revenue. While macro conditions remain uncertain, we reaffirm our outlook for the first half of the new fiscal year.”

Outlook

Logitech confirmed its outlook for the first half of Fiscal Year 2024:

 

H1 2024 outlook

Sales

$1.8 billion – $1.9 billion

Sales decline (in US dollars, year over year)

22% – 18%

Non-GAAP operating income

$160 million – $190 million

Prepared Remarks Available Online

Logitech has made its prepared written remarks for the financial results videoconference available online on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

Financial Results Videoconference and Webcast

Logitech will hold a financial results videoconference to discuss the results for Q4 and the full Fiscal Year 2023 on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency

To facilitate comparisons to Logitech’s historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures in this press release, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, impairment of intangible assets, change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition, restructuring charges, loss on investments, pension curtailment gains, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under “Supplemental Financial Information” after the tables below and posted to our website at http://ir.logitech.com. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency (“CC”), a non-GAAP measure, to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period’s average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance, outlook and trends in its business. With respect to the Company’s outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for the first half of Fiscal Year 2024 non-GAAP operating income outlook.

Public Dissemination of Certain Information

Logitech webcasts its earnings calls, and certain events Logitech participates in or hosts, with members of the investment community on its investor relations website at https://ir.logitech.com. Additionally, Logitech provides notifications of news or announcements regarding its operations and financial performance, including its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), investor events, and press and earnings releases as part of its investor relations website. Logitech intends to use its investor relations website as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Logitech’s corporate governance information also is available on its investor relations website.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions and is committed to doing so in a way that is good for people and the planet. We design hardware and software solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones and Ultimate Ears. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @logitech.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our preliminary financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and first half of Fiscal Year 2024 outlook for sales and non-GAAP operating income, trends in our business, and related assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause Logitech’s actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions and other factors and their impact, for example changes in inflation levels and monetary policies, and the COVID-19 pandemic; our expectations regarding our expense reduction efforts, including the timing thereof; changes in secular trends that impact our business; if our product offerings, marketing activities and investment prioritization decisions do not result in the sales, profitability or profitability growth we expect, or when we expect it; if we fail to innovate and develop new products in a timely and cost-effective manner for our new and existing product categories; if we do not successfully execute on our growth opportunities or our growth opportunities are more limited than we expect; the effect of demand variability, supply shortages and other supply chain challenges; the effect of pricing, product, marketing and other initiatives by our competitors, and our reaction to them, on our sales, gross margins and profitability; if we are not able to maintain and enhance our brands; if our products and marketing strategies fail to separate our products from competitors’ products; if we do not efficiently manage our spending; our expectations regarding our restructuring efforts, including the timing thereof; if there is a deterioration of business and economic conditions in one or more of our sales regions or product categories, or significant fluctuations in exchange rates; changes in trade regulations, policies and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations and our ability to mitigate; if we do not successfully execute on strategic acquisitions and investments; risks associated with acquisitions; and the effect of changes to our effective income tax rates. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in Logitech’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and our subsequent reports filed with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PRELIMINARY RESULTS*

(In thousands, except per share amounts) – unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Fiscal Years Ended

 

 

March 31,

 

March 31,

GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

$

960,077

 

$

1,229,994

 

$

4,538,818

 

 

$

5,481,101

 

Cost of goods sold

 

 

612,703

 

 

733,092

 

 

2,806,438

 

 

 

3,204,072

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

3,510

 

 

2,995

 

 

12,865

 

 

 

14,023

 

Gross profit

 

 

343,864

 

 

493,907

 

 

1,719,515

 

 

 

2,263,006

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marketing and selling

 

 

181,060

 

 

247,017

 

 

809,182

 

 

 

1,025,899

 

Research and development

 

 

70,630

 

 

78,408

 

 

280,796

 

 

 

291,844

 

General and administrative

 

 

32,437

 

 

36,357

 

 

124,652

 

 

 

148,648

 

Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs

 

 

2,791

 

 

2,961

 

 

11,843

 

 

 

16,947

 

Impairment of intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,000

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,509

)

Restructuring charges, net

 

 

18,102

 

 

395

 

 

34,573

 

 

 

2,165

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

305,020

 

 

365,138

 

 

1,261,046

 

 

 

1,488,994

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

 

38,844

 

 

128,769

 

 

458,469

 

 

 

774,012

 

Interest income

 

 

8,758

 

 

451

 

 

18,331

 

 

 

1,246

 

Other income (expense), net

 

 

5,089

 

 

2,501

 

 

(13,278

)

 

 

560

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

52,691

 

 

131,721

 

 

463,522

 

 

 

775,818

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

11,196

 

 

23,516

 

 

98,947

 

 

 

131,305

 

Net income

 

$

41,495

 

$

108,205

 

$

364,575

 

 

$

644,513

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.26

 

$

0.65

 

$

2.25

 

 

$

3.85

 

Diluted

 

$

0.26

 

$

0.64

 

$

2.23

 

 

$

3.78

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

160,073

 

 

165,898

 

 

162,302

 

 

 

167,447

 

Diluted

 

 

161,524

 

 

168,546

 

 

163,704

 

 

 

170,414

 

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

 

 

 

 

PRELIMINARY RESULTS*

 

 

 

 

(In thousands, except per share amounts) – unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31,

 

March 31,

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

1,149,023

 

 

$

1,328,716

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

630,382

 

 

 

675,604

 

Inventories

 

 

682,893

 

 

 

933,124

 

Other current assets

 

 

142,876

 

 

 

135,478

 

Total current assets

 

 

2,605,174

 

 

 

3,072,922

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

121,503

 

 

 

109,807

 

Goodwill

 

 

454,610

 

 

 

448,175

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

 

63,173

 

 

 

83,779

 

Other assets

 

 

316,293

 

 

 

320,722

 

Total assets

 

$

3,560,753

 

 

$

4,035,405

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

406,968

 

 

$

636,306

 

Accrued and other current liabilities

 

 

643,139

 

 

 

784,848

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

1,050,107

 

 

 

1,421,154

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

106,391

 

 

 

83,380

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

 

146,695

 

 

 

132,133

 

Total liabilities

 

 

1,303,193

 

 

 

1,636,667

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value:

 

 

30,148

 

 

 

30,148

 

Issued shares —173,106 at March 31, 2023 and 2022

 

 

 

 

Additional shares that may be issued out of conditional capital — 50,000 at March 31, 2023 and 2022

 

 

 

 

Additional shares that may be issued out of authorized capital — 17,311 at March 31, 2023 and 2022

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

127,380

 

 

 

129,925

 

Shares in treasury, at cost — 13,763 and 7,855 at March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively

 

 

(977,266

)

 

 

(632,893

)

Retained earnings

 

 

3,177,575

 

 

 

2,975,681

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(100,277

)

 

 

(104,123

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

2,257,560

 

 

 

2,398,738

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

3,560,753

 

 

$

4,035,405

 

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PRELIMINARY RESULTS*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands) – unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Fiscal Years Ended

 

 

March 31,

 

March 31,

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

41,495

 

 

$

108,205

 

 

$

364,575

 

 

$

644,513

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

19,611

 

 

 

22,974

 

 

 

76,309

 

 

 

88,361

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

6,234

 

 

 

5,956

 

 

 

24,407

 

 

 

30,179

 

Impairment of intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,000

 

Loss on investments

 

 

1,008

 

 

 

262

 

 

 

14,073

 

 

 

1,683

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

19,042

 

 

 

21,014

 

 

 

70,782

 

 

 

93,479

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

6,486

 

 

 

(35

)

 

 

30,714

 

 

 

27,334

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,509

)

Pension curtailment gains

 

 

(4,225

)

 

 

 

 

 

(4,225

)

 

 

 

Other

 

 

(406

)

 

 

72

 

 

 

1,005

 

 

 

1,140

 

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

174,732

 

 

 

164,848

 

 

 

51,185

 

 

 

(71,510

)

Inventories

 

 

121,000

 

 

 

(98,812

)

 

 

247,309

 

 

 

(276,640

)

Other assets

 

 

(15,284

)

 

 

2,400

 

 

 

5,634

 

 

 

(18,169

)

Accounts payable

 

 

(84,203

)

 

 

(100,666

)

 

 

(219,051

)

 

 

(181,303

)

Accrued and other liabilities

 

 

(68,647

)

 

 

(26,628

)

 

 

(128,707

)

 

 

(44,240

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

216,843

 

 

 

99,590

 

 

 

534,010

 

 

 

298,318

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(23,231

)

 

 

(25,426

)

 

 

(92,353

)

 

 

(89,152

)

Investment in privately held companies

 

 

(1,731

)

 

 

(203

)

 

 

(4,357

)

 

 

(1,463

)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

(350

)

 

 

(8,527

)

 

 

(16,236

)

Purchases of short-term investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(10,000

)

Proceeds from the sale of short-term investments

 

 

 

 

 

7,035

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,260

 

Purchases of deferred compensation investments

 

 

(1,516

)

 

 

(1,414

)

 

 

(6,702

)

 

 

(5,058

)

Proceeds from sales of deferred compensation investments

 

 

1,459

 

 

 

1,501

 

 

 

6,209

 

 

 

5,786

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(25,019

)

 

 

(18,857

)

 

 

(105,730

)

 

 

(107,863

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payment of cash dividends

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(158,680

)

 

 

(159,410

)

Payment of contingent consideration for business acquisition

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5,954

)

 

 

(880

)

Purchases of registered shares

 

 

(90,615

)

 

 

(121,397

)

 

 

(418,346

)

 

 

(412,022

)

Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchase rights

 

 

12,726

 

 

 

13,005

 

 

 

28,790

 

 

 

29,649

 

Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units

 

 

(429

)

 

 

(5,628

)

 

 

(29,163

)

 

 

(64,156

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(78,318

)

 

 

(114,020

)

 

 

(583,353

)

 

 

(606,819

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(614

)

 

 

(2,408

)

 

 

(24,620

)

 

 

(5,247

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

112,892

 

 

 

(35,695

)

 

 

(179,693

)

 

 

(421,611

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

 

 

1,036,131

 

 

 

1,364,411

 

 

 

1,328,716

 

 

 

1,750,327

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

 

$

1,149,023

 

 

$

1,328,716

 

 

$

1,149,023

 

 

$

1,328,716

 

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PRELIMINARY RESULTS*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands) – unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

 

Three Months Ended

 

Fiscal Years Ended

 

 

March 31,

 

March 31,

NET SALES

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Change

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales by product category:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pointing Devices

 

$

160,768

 

$

178,126

 

(10

)%

 

$

728,357

 

$

781,108

 

(7

)%

Keyboards & Combos

 

 

187,800

 

 

231,064

 

(19

)

 

 

836,432

 

 

967,301

 

(14

)

PC Webcams

 

 

49,659

 

 

84,147

 

(41

)

 

 

227,692

 

 

403,651

 

(44

)

Tablet & Other Accessories

 

 

68,429

 

 

67,191

 

2

 

 

 

254,374

 

 

310,123

 

(18

)

Gaming (1)

 

 

239,028

 

 

316,427

 

(24

)

 

 

1,211,485

 

 

1,451,883

 

(17

)

Video Collaboration

 

 

178,721

 

 

243,439

 

(27

)

 

 

887,517

 

 

997,164

 

(11

)

Mobile Speakers

 

 

11,823

 

 

25,058

 

(53

)

 

 

111,649

 

 

149,782

 

(25

)

Audio & Wearables

 

 

62,410

 

 

82,459

 

(24

)

 

 

274,231

 

 

401,424

 

(32

)

Other (2)

 

 

1,439

 

 

2,083

 

(31

)

 

 

7,081

 

 

18,665

 

(62

)

Total Sales

 

$

960,077

 

$

1,229,994

 

(22

)%

 

$

4,538,818

 

$

5,481,101

 

(17

)%
_____________________

(1)

Gaming includes streaming services revenue generated by Streamlabs.

(2)

Other includes Smart Home.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PRELIMINARY RESULTS*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands, except per share amounts) – unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

 

Three Months Ended

 

Fiscal Years Ended

 

 

March 31,

 

March 31,

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (A)

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit – GAAP

 

$

343,864

 

 

$

493,907

 

 

$

1,719,515

 

 

$

2,263,006

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

1,407

 

 

 

1,442

 

 

 

5,635

 

 

 

6,695

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

3,510

 

 

 

2,995

 

 

 

12,865

 

 

 

14,023

 

Gross profit – Non-GAAP

 

$

348,781

 

 

$

498,344

 

 

$

1,738,015

 

 

$

2,283,724

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin – GAAP

 

 

35.8

%

 

 

40.2

%

 

 

37.9

%

 

 

41.3

%

Gross margin – Non-GAAP

 

 

36.3

%

 

 

40.5

%

 

 

38.3

%

 

 

41.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses – GAAP

 

$

305,020

 

 

$

365,138

 

 

$

1,261,046

 

 

$

1,488,994

 

Less: Share-based compensation expense

 

 

17,635

 

 

 

19,572

 

 

 

65,147

 

 

 

86,784

 

Less: Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs

 

 

2,791

 

 

 

2,961

 

 

 

11,843

 

 

 

16,947

 

Less: Impairment of intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,000

 

Less: Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,509

)

Less: Restructuring charges, net

 

 

18,102

 

 

 

395

 

 

 

34,573

 

 

 

2,165

 

Operating expenses – Non-GAAP

 

$

266,492

 

 

$

342,210

 

 

$

1,149,483

 

 

$

1,379,607

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of net sales – GAAP

 

 

31.8

%

 

 

29.7

%

 

 

27.8

%

 

 

27.2

%

% of net sales – Non-GAAP

 

 

27.8

%

 

 

27.8

%

 

 

25.3

%

 

 

25.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income – GAAP

 

$

38,844

 

 

$

128,769

 

 

$

458,469

 

 

$

774,012

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

19,042

 

 

 

21,014

 

 

 

70,782

 

 

 

93,479

 

Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs

 

 

6,301

 

 

 

5,956

 

 

 

24,708

 

 

 

30,970

 

Impairment of intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,000

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,509

)

Restructuring charges, net

 

 

18,102

 

 

 

395

 

 

 

34,573

 

 

 

2,165

 

Operating income – Non-GAAP

 

$

82,289

 

 

$

156,134

 

 

$

588,532

 

 

$

904,117

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of net sales – GAAP

 

 

4.0

%

 

 

10.5

%

 

 

10.1

%

 

 

14.1

%

% of net sales – Non-GAAP

 

 

8.6

%

 

 

12.7

%

 

 

13.0

%

 

 

16.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income – GAAP

 

$

41,495

 

 

$

108,205

 

 

$

364,575

 

 

$

644,513

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

19,042

 

 

 

21,014

 

 

 

70,782

 

 

 

93,479

 

Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs

 

 

6,301

 

 

 

5,956

 

 

 

24,708

 

 

 

30,970

 

Impairment of intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,000

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,509

)

Restructuring charges, net

 

 

18,102

 

 

 

395

 

 

 

34,573

 

 

 

2,165

 

Loss on investments

 

 

1,008

 

 

 

262

 

 

 

14,073

 

 

 

1,683

 

Pension curtailment gains

 

 

(4,225

)

 

 

 

 

 

(4,225

)

 

 

 

Non-GAAP income tax adjustment

 

 

(1,167

)

 

 

(99

)

 

 

22,129

 

 

 

12,364

 

Net income – Non-GAAP

 

$

80,556

 

 

$

135,733

 

 

$

526,615

 

 

$

788,665

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted – GAAP

 

$

0.26

 

 

$

0.64

 

 

$

2.23

 

 

$

3.78

 

Diluted – Non-GAAP

 

$

0.50

 

 

$

0.81

 

 

$

3.22

 

 

$

4.63

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used to compute net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted – GAAP and Non-GAAP

 

 

161,524

 

 

 

168,546

 

 

 

163,704

 

 

 

170,414

 

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PRELIMINARY RESULTS*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands) – unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

 

Three Months Ended

 

Fiscal Years Ended

 

 

March 31,

 

March 31,

SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based Compensation Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold

 

$

1,407

 

 

$

1,442

 

 

$

5,635

 

 

$

6,695

 

Marketing and selling

 

 

9,467

 

 

 

8,809

 

 

 

34,707

 

 

 

37,796

 

Research and development

 

 

3,724

 

 

 

4,061

 

 

 

15,292

 

 

 

18,356

 

General and administrative

 

 

4,444

 

 

 

6,702

 

 

 

15,148

 

 

 

30,632

 

Total share-based compensation expense

 

 

19,042

 

 

 

21,014

 

 

 

70,782

 

 

 

93,479

 

Income tax benefit

 

 

(2,254

)

 

 

(3,527

)

 

 

(9,750

)

 

 

(26,987

)

Total share-based compensation expense, net of income tax benefit

 

$

16,788

 

 

$

17,487

 

 

$

61,032

 

 

$

66,492

 

*Note: These preliminary results for the three months and fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

(A) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial measures.

Editorial Contacts:
Nate Melihercik, Head of Global Investor Relations – ir@logitech.com
Nicole Kenyon, Head of Global Corporate and Internal Communications – nkenyon@logitech.com (USA)

Ben Starkie, Corporate Communications – +41 (0)79-292-3499, bstarkie1@logitech.com (Europe)

