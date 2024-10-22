Logitech Announces Q2 Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Company Delivers 6% Sales Growth and Strong Profitability; Raises FY 2025 Outlook

Sales were $1.12 billion, up 6 percent in US dollars and 6 percent in constant currency compared to Q2 of the prior year.

GAAP gross margin was 43.6 percent, up 210 basis points compared to Q2 of the prior year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 44.1 percent, up 210 basis points compared to Q2 of the prior year.

GAAP operating income was $161 million, up 3 percent compared to Q2 of the prior year. Non-GAAP operating income was $193 million, up 5 percent compared to Q2 of the prior year.

GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $0.95, up 10 percent compared to Q2 of the prior year. Non-GAAP EPS was $1.20, up 10 percent compared to Q2 of the prior year.

Cash flow from operations was $166 million. The quarter-ending cash balance was approximately $1.4 billion.

The Company returned $340 million of cash to shareholders through its annual dividend payment and share repurchases.

“ This quarter we delivered continued robust, profitable growth driven by improving demand,” said Hanneke Faber, Logitech chief executive officer. “ Growth was broad-based, across regions, categories, and both our consumer and business customers. We launched a terrific set of innovations in the quarter and we are ready for the holidays.”

“ Once again, our teams executed with discipline this quarter,” said Matteo Anversa, Logitech chief financial officer. “ We delivered year-over-year expansion of non-GAAP gross margin thanks to the continued strength of our operations. Our strong results and overall business momentum give us the confidence to raise our annual outlook. I’m impressed by the team, our excellent operational rigor and the many opportunities for future growth.”

Outlook

Logitech raised its full-year outlook for Fiscal Year 2025:

Previous FY25 outlook New FY25 outlook Sales $4.34 – $4.43 billion $4.39 – $4.47 billion Sales growth (in US dollars, year over year) 1% – 3% 2% – 4% Non-GAAP operating income $700 – $730 million $720 – $750 million Non-GAAP op. inc. growth (year over year) 0% – 4% 3% – 7%

Financial Results Videoconference and Webcast

Logitech will hold a financial results videoconference to discuss the results for Q2 Fiscal Year 2025 on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at https://ir.logitech.com. This press release and the Q2 Fiscal Year 2025 Shareholder Letter are also available there.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency

To facilitate comparisons to Logitech’s historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures in this press release, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, restructuring charges (credits), net, loss (gain) on investments, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under “Supplemental Financial Information” after the tables below and posted to our website at https://ir.logitech.com. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency (“cc”), a non-GAAP measure, to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period’s average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance, outlook and trends in its business. With respect to the Company’s outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for the Fiscal Year 2025 non-GAAP operating income outlook.

Public Dissemination of Certain Information

Recordings of Logitech’s earnings videoconferences and certain events Logitech participates in or hosts, with members of the investment community are posted on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.logitech.com. Additionally, Logitech provides notifications of news or announcements regarding its operations and financial performance, including its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), investor events, and press and earnings releases as part of its investor relations website. Logitech intends to use its investor relations website as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Logitech’s corporate governance information also is available on its investor relations website.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our preliminary financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2024, Fiscal Year 2025 outlook for sales and non-GAAP operating income, opportunities for growth, and related assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause Logitech’s actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions and other factors and their impact, for example inflation, interest rate and foreign currency fluctuations, changes in fiscal policies, geopolitical conflicts, low economic growth in certain regions, and uncertainty in consumer and enterprise demand; our expectations regarding our expense discipline efforts, including the timing thereof; changes in secular trends that impact our business; if our product offerings, marketing activities and investment prioritization decisions do not result in the sales, profitability or profitability growth we expect, or when we expect it; if we fail to innovate and develop new products in a timely and cost-effective manner for our new and existing product categories; issues relating to development and use of artificial intelligence; if we do not successfully execute on our growth opportunities or our growth opportunities are more limited than we expect; the effect of demand variability, supply shortages and other supply chain challenges; the effect of logistics challenges, including disruptions in logistics; the effect of pricing, product, marketing and other initiatives by our competitors, and our reaction to them, on our sales, gross margins and profitability; if we are not able to maintain and enhance our brands; if our products and marketing strategies fail to separate our products from competitors’ products; if we do not efficiently manage our spending; our expectations regarding our restructuring efforts, including the timing thereof; if there is a deterioration of business and economic conditions in one or more of our sales regions or product categories, or significant fluctuations in exchange rates; changes in trade regulations, policies and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations and our ability to mitigate; if we do not successfully execute on strategic acquisitions and investments; risks associated with acquisitions; and the effect of changes to our effective income tax rates. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in Logitech’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and other reports filed with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) – unaudited Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30, GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 1,116,034 $ 1,057,008 $ 2,204,251 $ 2,031,507 Cost of goods sold 627,491 615,403 1,247,008 1,211,115 Amortization of intangible assets 2,452 2,983 4,894 6,128 Gross profit 486,091 438,622 952,349 814,264 Operating expenses: Marketing and selling 201,863 176,356 398,768 355,541 Research and development 76,205 68,559 151,512 139,118 General and administrative 44,173 35,538 81,631 76,835 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 2,725 3,318 5,428 6,003 Restructuring charges (credits), net 229 (1,788 ) 615 1,723 Total operating expenses 325,195 281,983 637,954 579,220 Operating income 160,896 156,639 314,395 235,044 Interest income 14,637 11,856 30,427 21,682 Other income (expense), net 533 (1,044 ) (1,365 ) (14,016 ) Income before income taxes 176,066 167,451 343,457 242,710 Provision for income taxes 30,583 30,334 56,141 42,866 Net income $ 145,483 $ 137,117 $ 287,316 $ 199,844 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.95 $ 0.87 $ 1.88 $ 1.26 Diluted $ 0.95 $ 0.86 $ 1.86 $ 1.25 Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 152,460 157,911 152,875 158,385 Diluted 153,672 158,934 154,320 159,545

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) – unaudited September 30, March 31, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 2024 2024 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,363,276 $ 1,520,842 Accounts receivable, net 629,278 541,715 Inventories 520,493 422,513 Other current assets 146,511 146,270 Total current assets 2,659,558 2,631,340 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 112,357 116,589 Goodwill 463,712 461,978 Other intangible assets, net 34,810 44,603 Other assets 374,056 350,194 Total assets $ 3,644,493 $ 3,604,704 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 555,490 $ 448,627 Accrued and other current liabilities 646,831 637,262 Total current liabilities 1,202,321 1,085,889 Non-current liabilities: Income taxes payable 125,779 112,572 Other non-current liabilities 204,499 172,590 Total liabilities 1,532,599 1,371,051 Shareholders’ equity: Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value: 30,148 30,148 Issued shares — 173,106 at September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 Additional shares that may be issued out of conditional capital — 50,000 at September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 Additional shares that may be issued out of the capital band — 17,311 at September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 Additional paid-in capital 72,268 63,524 Shares in treasury, at cost — 21,270 at September 30, 2024 and 19,243 at March 31, 2024 (1,518,149 ) (1,351,336 ) Retained earnings 3,626,999 3,602,519 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (99,372 ) (111,202 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,111,894 2,233,653 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,644,493 $ 3,604,704

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) – unaudited Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 145,483 $ 137,117 $ 287,316 $ 199,844 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 14,597 16,637 29,103 34,135 Amortization of intangible assets 5,092 5,682 10,171 11,509 Loss (gain) on investments 413 (214 ) 1,599 11,609 Share-based compensation expense 26,469 22,068 49,874 43,579 Deferred income taxes 4,827 8,146 16,489 11,108 Other 81 76 57 100 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (27,616 ) (100,752 ) (81,568 ) (35,362 ) Inventories (54,812 ) 35,929 (93,907 ) 146,369 Other assets (2,666 ) (22,343 ) 2,241 11,999 Accounts payable (652 ) 106,442 108,376 88,022 Accrued and other liabilities 54,786 14,476 12,280 (59,853 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 166,002 223,264 342,031 463,059 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (14,527 ) (18,493 ) (29,113 ) (34,731 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (12,878 ) — (14,138 ) Purchases of deferred compensation investments (2,905 ) (1,479 ) (3,600 ) (2,548 ) Proceeds from sales of deferred compensation investments 1,561 1,551 2,299 2,622 Other investing activities (96 ) (322 ) (912 ) (356 ) Net cash used in investing activities (15,967 ) (31,621 ) (31,326 ) (49,151 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of cash dividends (207,853 ) (182,305 ) (207,853 ) (182,305 ) Payment of contingent consideration for business acquisition (1,245 ) (5,002 ) (1,245 ) (5,002 ) Purchases of registered shares (132,286 ) (93,865 ) (263,185 ) (188,941 ) Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchase rights 15,617 13,206 20,235 15,319 Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units (2,390 ) (2,028 ) (21,243 ) (26,224 ) Other financing activities (1,663 ) (1,116 ) (1,663 ) (1,116 ) Net cash used in financing activities (329,820 ) (271,110 ) (474,954 ) (388,269 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 8,681 (7,715 ) 6,683 (10,758 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (171,104 ) (87,182 ) (157,566 ) 14,881 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 1,534,380 1,251,086 1,520,842 1,149,023 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 1,363,276 $ 1,163,904 $ 1,363,276 $ 1,163,904

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) – unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30, NET SALES 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Net sales by product category: Gaming (1) $ 300,470 $ 282,104 7 % $ 609,945 $ 548,533 11 % Keyboards & Combos 209,936 194,914 8 425,269 375,769 13 Pointing Devices 195,936 191,676 2 385,882 366,130 5 Video Collaboration 159,660 152,389 5 306,702 291,735 5 Webcams 80,249 88,222 (9 ) 153,153 163,422 (6 ) Tablet Accessories 85,614 63,677 34 164,153 134,013 22 Headsets 46,916 44,411 6 91,152 81,261 12 Other (2) 37,253 39,615 (6 ) 67,995 70,644 (4 ) Total Net Sales $ 1,116,034 $ 1,057,008 6 % $ 2,204,251 $ 2,031,507 9 %

(1) Gaming includes streaming services revenue generated by Streamlabs. (2) Other primarily consists of mobile speakers and PC speakers.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) – unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30, GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (A) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross profit – GAAP $ 486,091 $ 438,622 $ 952,349 $ 814,264 Share-based compensation expense 3,902 2,462 6,500 3,877 Amortization of intangible assets 2,452 2,983 4,894 6,128 Gross profit – Non-GAAP $ 492,445 $ 444,067 $ 963,743 $ 824,269 Gross margin – GAAP 43.6 % 41.5 % 43.2 % 40.1 % Gross margin – Non-GAAP 44.1 % 42.0 % 43.7 % 40.6 % Operating expenses – GAAP $ 325,195 $ 281,983 $ 637,954 $ 579,220 Less: Share-based compensation expense 22,567 19,606 43,374 39,702 Less: Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 2,725 3,318 5,428 6,003 Less: Restructuring charges (credits), net 229 (1,788 ) 615 1,723 Operating expenses – Non-GAAP $ 299,674 $ 260,847 $ 588,537 $ 531,792 % of net sales – GAAP 29.1 % 26.7 % 28.9 % 28.5 % % of net sales – Non-GAAP 26.9 % 24.7 % 26.7 % 26.2 % Operating income – GAAP $ 160,896 $ 156,639 $ 314,395 $ 235,044 Share-based compensation expense 26,469 22,068 49,874 43,579 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 5,177 6,301 10,322 12,131 Restructuring charges (credits), net 229 (1,788 ) 615 1,723 Operating income – Non-GAAP $ 192,771 $ 183,220 $ 375,206 $ 292,477 % of net sales – GAAP 14.4 % 14.8 % 14.3 % 11.6 % % of net sales – Non-GAAP 17.3 % 17.3 % 17.0 % 14.4 % Net income – GAAP $ 145,483 $ 137,117 $ 287,316 $ 199,844 Share-based compensation expense 26,469 22,068 49,874 43,579 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 5,177 6,301 10,322 12,131 Restructuring charges (credits), net 229 (1,788 ) 615 1,723 Loss (gain) on investments 413 (214 ) 1,599 11,609 Non-GAAP income tax adjustment 6,315 9,933 8,985 7,930 Net income – Non-GAAP $ 184,086 $ 173,417 $ 358,711 $ 276,816 Net income per share: Diluted – GAAP $ 0.95 $ 0.86 $ 1.86 $ 1.25 Diluted – Non-GAAP $ 1.20 $ 1.09 $ 2.32 $ 1.74 Shares used to compute net income per share: Diluted – GAAP and Non-GAAP 153,672 158,934 154,320 159,545

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) – unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30, SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE 2024 2023 2024 2023 Share-based Compensation Expense Cost of goods sold $ 3,902 $ 2,462 $ 6,500 $ 3,877 Marketing and selling 10,469 9,262 22,320 19,745 Research and development 5,067 4,694 10,806 9,147 General and administrative 7,031 5,650 10,248 10,810 Total share-based compensation expense 26,469 22,068 49,874 43,579 Income tax benefit (4,776 ) (2,548 ) (12,378 ) (7,866 ) Total share-based compensation expense, net of income tax benefit $ 21,693 $ 19,520 $ 37,496 $ 35,713

*Note: These preliminary results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2024 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

(A) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial measures. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, can offer insight in the review of our financial and operational performance and enables investors to more fully understand trends in our current and future performance. In assessing our business during the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and prior periods presented, we excluded items in the following general categories, each of which are described below:

Share-based compensation expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures excluding share-based compensation expense, in addition to the GAAP measures, allows for a more transparent comparison of our financial results from period to period. We prepare and maintain our budgets and forecasts for future periods on a basis consistent with this non-GAAP financial measure. Further, companies use a variety of types of equity awards as well as a variety of methodologies, assumptions and estimates to determine share-based compensation expense. We believe that excluding share-based compensation expense enhances our ability and the ability of investors to understand the impact of non-cash share-based compensation on our operating results and to compare our results against the results of other companies.

Amortization of intangible assets. We incur intangible asset amortization expense, primarily in connection with our acquisitions of various businesses and technologies. The amortization of purchased intangibles varies depending on the level of acquisition activity. We exclude these various charges in budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods and we believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these various non-cash charges, as well as the GAAP measures, provides additional insight when comparing our gross profit, operating expenses, and financial results from period to period.

