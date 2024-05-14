Home Business Wire Logitech Announces Proposed Fiscal Year 2024 Dividend
Logitech Announces Proposed Fiscal Year 2024 Dividend

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR — Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that the Company’s board of directors has approved a proposal for a Fiscal Year 2024 cash dividend, which, if approved by shareholders, would be an increase of approximately CHF 0.10 to CHF 1.16 per share. This proposed, increased cash dividend demonstrates Logitech’s continued commitment to consistently return cash to shareholders.


This proposal will be voted on by Logitech’s shareholders at the Company’s 2024 Annual General Meeting.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

