Home Business Wire Logitech Announces Date for Release of Third Quarter Results for Fiscal Year...
Business Wire

Logitech Announces Date for Release of Third Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2024

di Business Wire

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that it expects to release third quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results on Monday, January 22, 2024 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and Tuesday, January 23, 2023 at 3:00 a.m. Central European Time.


There will be a videoconference to discuss these results on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Time. A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions and is committed to doing so in a way that is good for people and the planet. We design hardware and software solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G and Ultimate Ears. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com

(LOGIIR)

Contacts

Editorial Contacts:
Nate Melihercik, Head of Global Investor Relations – lir@logitech.com
Nicole Kenyon, Head of Global Corporate & Internal Communications – USA (510) 988-8553

Ben Starkie, Corporate Communications – Europe +41 (0) 79-292-3499

Articoli correlati

Userful Unveils Seven Groundbreaking Innovations for its Infinity Platform, Amplifying its Leadership in Enterprise AV over IP

Business Wire Business Wire -
BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Userful™, a leading provider of IT solutions for core enterprise operations, has announced seven industry first enhancements...
Continua a leggere

Juniper Research: Apple’s RCS Support to Grow RCS Business Messaging Revenue by 500% Globally in Two Years

Business Wire Business Wire -
BASINGSTOKE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new study from Juniper Research, the foremost experts in telecommunications markets, has found global operator revenue...
Continua a leggere

HaiLa Technologies Showcases First Wi-Fi-based Extreme-low-power Backscatter Chip, Developed in Partnership with Presto Engineering

Business Wire Business Wire -
To be demonstrated at CES 2024, the new BSC2000 device from HaiLa Technologies is the world’s first monolithic chip...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php