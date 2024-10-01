Logitech Announces Date for Release of Second Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2025

Home Business Wire Logitech Announces Date for Release of Second Quarter Results for Fiscal Year...
LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that it expects to release second quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results on Monday, October 21, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time and Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at 3:00 a.m. Central European Summer Time.

There will be a videoconference to discuss these results on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com

