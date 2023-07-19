Logitech Among Industry Leaders Driving Increased IoT Product Security and Privacy

Participates in Roundtable and Security Labeling Launch Event at White House

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Earlier today Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) was invited and honored to participate in the US National Label for Consumer IoT Security launch at the White House in Washington DC. The event, sponsored by the National Security Council, was led by chairwoman of the FCC, Jessica Rosenworcel, and included members of both organizations, as well as other leading tech companies focused on and making strides in product security for consumers.





Logitech is an active contributor in industry efforts to integrate security into the core standards that its products use. Through its participation in the Product Security Working Group (PSWG) and Matter Working Group within the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), the company continues to work with others in the industry to write and certify the standards by which next generation products will operate.

“Much like we are empowering our customers to make environmentally informed product choices by providing carbon labels on our products, we want to provide that same transparency about the security of the products they put in their homes and offices,” said Jay Wilder, head of software at Logitech. “Logitech is proud to have been involved in the PSWG to help develop a best-in-class standard for IoT security. We would also like to thank the President and the Administration for making this a national priority and an example for the world to follow.”

“The U.S. Cyber Trust Mark will give consumers a way to know if the smart devices they’re purchasing are secure, and give companies a label to show their products meet cybersecurity standards. Together with our industry partners, we are making our homes, classrooms, and workplaces safer and less vulnerable to cyberattacks,” said Anne Neuberger, White House deputy national security advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technologies.

Additionally, at the event, Logitech showcased a number of products across its various categories that highlighted features in both security and sustainability. As a leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing products that help connect people to digital and cloud experiences, Logitech remains focused on designing possibilities that extend human capability by helping ALL people pursue their passions and doing so in a way that is good for the planet.

