Logistics Software Leader Transflo Surpasses $100 Million in Revenue

Setting New Standards for Freight Technology and Innovation





TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transflo, a leading technology innovator in the transportation sector, celebrates a critical milestone as the company exceeds $100 million in annual revenue. This achievement exemplifies Transflo’s commitment to leveraging a trusted neutral marketplace, expanding its connected ecosystem, and developing industry-leading technology to solve complex customer challenges.

“ Surpassing $100 million in revenue is a significant milestone for Transflo. It reaffirms our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our customers and driving innovation within the transportation technology sector,” said Renee Krug, CEO of Transflo. “ We have over 20 years of profitable growth and are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to invest in our products, innovation, and customer success.”

This milestone demonstrates Transflo’s ability to effectively serve the freight industry through the challenges and complexities it faces. “ Transflo doesn’t just give customers a standard, out-of-the-box solution — they partner with you to solve your unique problems,” said Joseph Heater, Controller at Ryan Transportation. “ The energy and enthusiasm the Transflo team brings to problem-solving is so refreshing. They tailor solutions to address our unique pain points, and they work with us to incorporate workflow solutions we developed internally so that we are solving problems together, all with a goal to improve efficiency and scalability at Ryan Transportation.”

Transflo’s growth to $100 million in revenue was driven by several key factors:

Customer Focus and Continuous Product Innovation: Transflo recently launched Transflo Wallet, an all-digital payment solution designed to streamline and simplify fuel advances. Transflo also released Mobile+ version 6.0, featuring a fully re-engineered document scanning engine with an intuitive user experience.

Leveraging AI/ML for Industry Advancement: Transflo is leading the industry with artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to drive transformation within the transportation sector. Transflo launched its Workflow AI back-office automation platform that has been proven to reduce up to 97% of manual work and help clients achieve 800% productivity gains.

Strong Organic Growth: Transflo’s suite of digital transportation and logistics solutions, including intelligent document management, mobile fleet applications, and workflow automation, have earned trust and loyalty among the industry’s most respected companies. With over 5,400 customers in total, Transflo’s ability to adapt in an ever-evolving industry helped drive tremendous organic growth in 2023.

Strategic Merger with Assured Telematics Inc.: The integration of ATI, an industry leader in connected fleet solutions, provides a wide range of unique and innovative capabilities that help fleet managers solve complex problems in the day-to-day management of their fleets, including comprehensive data insights from over 120 proprietary modules and applications.

As Transflo looks ahead, the company is aggressively investing in its products, leveraging technology to solve customer challenges while building solutions to address future needs. Transflo remains dedicated to enhancing its product offerings, forging new technology partnerships, expanding its use of AI and ML, and providing the transportation industry with the tools and insights it needs to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape.

As Transflo continues to raise the bar for technology companies in the transportation sector, it invites businesses to explore its suite of innovative solutions and join the journey toward a smarter, more efficient future.

For more information about Transflo’s transformative technology solutions and its journey to $100 million in revenue, please visit www.transflo.com.

About Transflo

Transflo® is a trusted industry leader in mobile, telematics, and business process automation solutions for the transportation sector in North America. Transflo’s customer-centric mobile and cloud-based technologies enable real-time communication for fleets, brokers, factors, shippers, and commercial vehicle drivers, digitizing 800 million shipping documents annually, representing approximately $118 billion in freight bills and 3.2 million downloads of the Mobile+ app. Organizations throughout Transflo’s ecosystem utilize the end-to-end solution suite and digital platform to increase efficiency, improve cash flow, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, Transflo has been at the forefront of innovation in transportation software for over 30 years. For more information, visit www.transflo.com.

