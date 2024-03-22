Logistics Reply: AI-powered assistant LEApedia wins ‘Best Product LogiMAT 2024’ Award

TURIN, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LEApedia, an AI-based assistant for warehouse management systems (WMS), won the coveted “Best Product LogiMAT 2024” award in the “Software, Communication & IT” category at the opening ceremony of LogiMAT 2024. The application is seamlessly integrated into the LEA Reply™ cloud-native SaaS WMS solution, offered by Logistics Reply, the Reply Group specialists in delivering innovative software solutions for the digital supply chain.









The award, which is considered one of the most coveted in the intralogistics industry, is presented at the International Trade Fair for Intralogistics and recognizes outstanding achievements in the logistics sector that significantly optimise internal logistics processes, reduce costs and increase productivity.

LEApedia, which helps to improve logistics management processes, stands at the forefront of warehouse management system (WMS) innovation powered by an advanced multi-agent AI engine. This engine facilitates the analysis of vast datasets, enabling the identification of patterns and insights that were previously unattainable. At its core, LEApedia leverages a state-of-the-art Language Model, designed to interpret and respond to natural language queries and commands. This capability ensures users can interact with the system efficiently, significantly improving usability and accessibility.

Furthermore, LEApedia’s smart search functionality allows for quick and intuitive access to information, ranging from specific terms to complex process descriptions. This feature is instrumental in navigating the system, ensuring users can find the information they need with unprecedented ease and speed. LEApedia enhances the system’s efficiency and user-friendliness, setting a new standard for WMS solutions.

LEApedia is tailored to the specific needs and software environment of each customer. This makes it suitable for small businesses as well as medium-sized handling centres and large players. The module can be integrated into the system in a very short timeframe without slowing down or interrupting operations. It can also be updated during regular business without disruptions.

“The LogiMAT 2024 award is further proof of the tremendous performance of our WMS solution, which we are continuously evolving to take time-to-value and quality to new levels and support our customers in every step of their digital transformation journey. Technologies such as generative AI and machine learning help improve supply chain visibility and enable proactive decision making. The LEApedia AI-powered assistant offers users new opportunities to efficiently scale their WMS during ongoing warehouse operations and compete in the dynamic logistics industry,” concluded Enrico Nebuloni, Executive Partner at Reply.

Reply



Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

Logistics Reply



Logistics Reply provides cutting-edge software solutions that help companies achieve an efficient and more connected digital supply chain where different systems, partners, humans and machines seamlessly interact embracing the use of next-generation technologies such as AI, robotics, wearables and IoT. Logistics Reply accompanies its customers in this transformation journey ensuring rapid time-to-value and long-term quality results thanks to over 20 years of experience and deep knowledge of technologies and supply chain processes. www.lea.reply.com

Contacts

Media:

Reply

Fabio Zappelli



f.zappelli@reply.com

Tel. +390117711594

Sandra Dennhardt



s.dennhardt@reply.com

Tel. +49 170 4546229